Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Vaccines, Autism, and Retraction

By Neuroskeptic | May 10, 2017 9:30 am

Arbitrary and unfair behavior by scientific journals risks damaging the public’s perception of science.

Two weeks ago, the Journal of Translational Science published a paper that reported a correlation between vaccination and autism in 666 children. On Monday, the paper disappeared from their website, with no explanation or retraction notice. Google’s cache still has the paper here. Retraction Watch has more details.

vaccine_mawson

In my view, this journal’s behavior is a perfect illustration of the fact that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Wrong #1 was publishing the Mawson et al. study, which is, in my opinion, fatally flawed. For example, all of the data came from a questionnaire completed by parents; the accuracy of these reports is unknown. Selection bias is also a serious concern. The study was advertised via the contact lists of various homeschooling organizations in four US states, and these adverts mentioned the “purpose and background” of the study. If parents who perceived vaccination as having harmed their child were more likely to respond to the advert, selection bias would result.

So, in my view, the results of this study are uninterpretable, and this paper should never have been published.

However, two wrongs don’t make a right.

Wrong #2 was the way Mawson et al.’s paper was deleted without an announcement or an explanation. That’s not how science works. There is something called the scholarly record, and we can’t try to airbrush things out of it. If journals want to retract a paper, they should explain their reasons for doing so by publishing a retraction notice, and ideally they should explain why they decided to publish the flawed paper in the first place.

Now, you might say that we shouldn’t expect any better from “Open Access Text“, the publishers of the Journal of Translational Science, because they’re an obscure, predatory outfit.

However, this isn’t the first time that the Mawson et al. paper has been published and then ‘disappeared’. Six months ago, the same scenario took place at a different journal, Frontiers in Public Health. While Frontiers has many critics (including me), they are certainly one of the largest academic publishers.

Frontiers-in-Public-Health-

This kind of behavior by journals damages the image of science. It plays straight into the hands of those who say that mainstream science isn’t about truth, but is merely the propaganda of powerful groups.

The public would be forgiven for asking questions about what happened at the Journal of Translational Science and Frontiers in Public Health. Why publish a paper and then suddenly delete it? Or, if there was a good reason for retracting the paper, why not at least explain what it was? Did the paper disappear because Big Pharma stepped in to suppress the truth about the dangers of vaccines…?

What really happened is that two journals published Mawson et al.’s paper because they have low standards of peer review, and then after being (rightly) criticized for this, they took the lazy way out and just deleted it, rather than stand by it (or at least explain their retraction properly). But it looks bad, and it looks bad for science as a whole, not just for these journals in particular. The power to publish science is also the power to drag science’s name through the mud.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: autism, controversiology, papers, science, select, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Mark Wax

    “Vaccines Are Unavoidably Unsafe”
    Don’t take my word for it. These are the words of Justice Scalia in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, LLC in a Supreme Court decision in 2011. Unfortunately, due to the protections afforded the vaccine maker in the National Childhood Vaccine Act of 1986, the Court ruled against a vaccine injured plaintiff in the case. How?
    In the 1980s, children were having adverse reactions to the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccine. Lots of lawsuits were being filed against docs and vaccine manufacturers. This caused the pharmaceutical industry to threaten pulling out of the vaccine market, and the alarm bells rang that the nation’s health and safety were at risk. Why were vaccine manufacturers getting ready to take their ball and go home? Because vaccines fall into a class of products considered “unavoidably unsafe.” I am not kidding you. This “unavoidable” word comes from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act itself “products which, in the present state of human knowledge, are quite incapable of being made safe.”
    In 1986, Congress decided on a way to compensate folks for these avoidable injuries and death. It is called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. From 2001 until 2011 the program has compensated about 2500 families a total of $2 billion. There has been close to $4 billion paid to date since inception. But, that represents only a small fraction of those who actually brought claims to the Vaccine Court. You see, there is a 36 month window to bring the claim. There is no “tolling” granted for minors, unlike all the Civil Courts in the U.S. Guess what? Neurological injuries may not present in infants for long after 36 months. Furthermore, who knows how many cases were never brought by attorneys on behalf of a vaccine injured child, because the statute of limitations ran out?
    Don’t let anyone tell you that vaccines don’t cause injury. They have, they do and they will do so in the future. For years, Thimerosal was used as a preservative in multi-dose vials. While still proclaiming it “safe”, vaccine makers “voluntarily” removed Thimerosal. It is still present in trace amounts and in flu vaccine. Thimerosal was never approved by the FDA, as the patents predated the establishment of said regulations. Worried?
    With nearly 6,000 cases pending the USCFC held the “Omnibus Autism Hearings.” They decided not to make “autism” a “table injury.” How convenient. Since there would never be enough money to pay for all who claim an “autism” injury. But, there have been many cases compensated for “encephalopathy” as a diagnosis with reference to autism. You can read it: http://digitalcommons.pace.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1681&context=pelr
    For the record, I am not “anti-vaccine.” Both of my children were fully vaccinated. Unfortunately for us, our son was neurologically disabled by vaccines. It is indisputable, yet the government and the vaccine makers still think that there is a “greater good” to be served. They may be right. But, let’s not fool ourselves. Vaccines can be made safer. It is about money.

  • Alokin

    Do such journals get to keep the money received from author(s) for publication if a paper is retracted?

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      That’s a good question and the answer isn’t clear.

      • J Smith

        Speaking of airbrushing, look at gun homicide “science.” No attention to major causal risk factors such as participation in criminal activity or self precipitation? That is akin to lung cancer study conclusions that don’t take risk factors like smoking into account. Or selection bias on questionnaires producing estimates of number or proportion of US gun owners, when the science shows that such numbers on questions people consider private are gross underestimates

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    The kicker is not the vaccine, it is the aluminum gel-based adjuvant and the timing. Aluminium is neurotoxic. An infant’s immune system does not fully kick in for about a year. Massive early immune challenges may really whack saturate the as yet small immune system. Is much autism an autoimmune response in the growing brain?

    The plebian mob offers doormats – broad and shallow. Autists are intellectual ice pick prodigies. The challenge is to find at what they are each prodigious. Socialization is an excuse to sell beer, deodorant, cars, and real estate.

    • J Smith

      Except there is zero correlation with vaccines. None. So you may as well be hypnotizing as to the cause of correlation between odd and even numbers of letters and crime, when there is no such correlation.
      Not to mention that “autism” itself is increasing shown by the science not to be a disease, but a category of symptoms

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+