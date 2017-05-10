Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Vaccines, Autism, and Retraction

By Neuroskeptic | May 10, 2017 9:30 am

Arbitrary and unfair behavior by scientific journals risks damaging the public’s perception of science.

Two weeks ago, the Journal of Translational Science published a paper that reported a correlation between vaccination and autism in 666 children. On Monday, the paper disappeared from their website, with no explanation or retraction notice. Google’s cache still has the paper here. Retraction Watch has more details.

vaccine_mawson

In my view, this journal’s behavior is a perfect illustration of the fact that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Wrong #1 was publishing the Mawson et al. study, which is, in my opinion, fatally flawed. For example, all of the data came from a questionnaire completed by parents; the accuracy of these reports is unknown. Selection bias is also a serious concern. The study was advertised via the contact lists of various homeschooling organizations in four US states, and these adverts mentioned the “purpose and background” of the study. If parents who perceived vaccination as having harmed their child were more likely to respond to the advert, selection bias would result.

So, in my view, the results of this study are uninterpretable, and this paper should never have been published.

However, two wrongs don’t make a right.

Wrong #2 was the way Mawson et al.’s paper was deleted without an announcement or an explanation. That’s not how science works. There is something called the scholarly record, and we can’t try to airbrush things out of it. If journals want to retract a paper, they should explain their reasons for doing so by publishing a retraction notice, and ideally they should explain why they decided to publish the flawed paper in the first place.

Now, you might say that we shouldn’t expect any better from “Open Access Text“, the publishers of the Journal of Translational Science, because they’re an obscure, predatory outfit.

However, this isn’t the first time that the Mawson et al. paper has been published and then ‘disappeared’. Six months ago, the same scenario took place at a different journal, Frontiers in Public Health. While Frontiers has many critics (including me), they are certainly one of the largest academic publishers.

Frontiers-in-Public-Health-

This kind of behavior by journals damages the image of science. It plays straight into the hands of those who say that mainstream science isn’t about truth, but is merely the propaganda of powerful groups.

The public would be forgiven for asking questions about what happened at the Journal of Translational Science and Frontiers in Public Health. Why publish a paper and then suddenly delete it? Or, if there was a good reason for retracting the paper, why not at least explain what it was? Did the paper disappear because Big Pharma stepped in to suppress the truth about the dangers of vaccines…?

What really happened is that two journals published Mawson et al.’s paper because they have low standards of peer review, and then after being (rightly) criticized for this, they took the lazy way out and just deleted it, rather than stand by it (or at least explain their retraction properly). But it looks bad, and it looks bad for science as a whole, not just for these journals in particular. The power to publish science is also the power to drag science’s name through the mud.

  • Mark Wax

    “Vaccines Are Unavoidably Unsafe”
    Don’t take my word for it. These are the words of Justice Scalia in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, LLC in a Supreme Court decision in 2011. Unfortunately, due to the protections afforded the vaccine maker in the National Childhood Vaccine Act of 1986, the Court ruled against a vaccine injured plaintiff in the case. How?
    In the 1980s, children were having adverse reactions to the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccine. Lots of lawsuits were being filed against docs and vaccine manufacturers. This caused the pharmaceutical industry to threaten pulling out of the vaccine market, and the alarm bells rang that the nation’s health and safety were at risk. Why were vaccine manufacturers getting ready to take their ball and go home? Because vaccines fall into a class of products considered “unavoidably unsafe.” I am not kidding you. This “unavoidable” word comes from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act itself “products which, in the present state of human knowledge, are quite incapable of being made safe.”
    In 1986, Congress decided on a way to compensate folks for these avoidable injuries and death. It is called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. From 2001 until 2011 the program has compensated about 2500 families a total of $2 billion. There has been close to $4 billion paid to date since inception. But, that represents only a small fraction of those who actually brought claims to the Vaccine Court. You see, there is a 36 month window to bring the claim. There is no “tolling” granted for minors, unlike all the Civil Courts in the U.S. Guess what? Neurological injuries may not present in infants for long after 36 months. Furthermore, who knows how many cases were never brought by attorneys on behalf of a vaccine injured child, because the statute of limitations ran out?
    Don’t let anyone tell you that vaccines don’t cause injury. They have, they do and they will do so in the future. For years, Thimerosal was used as a preservative in multi-dose vials. While still proclaiming it “safe”, vaccine makers “voluntarily” removed Thimerosal. It is still present in trace amounts and in flu vaccine. Thimerosal was never approved by the FDA, as the patents predated the establishment of said regulations. Worried?
    With nearly 6,000 cases pending the USCFC held the “Omnibus Autism Hearings.” They decided not to make “autism” a “table injury.” How convenient. Since there would never be enough money to pay for all who claim an “autism” injury. But, there have been many cases compensated for “encephalopathy” as a diagnosis with reference to autism. You can read it: http://digitalcommons.pace.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1681&context=pelr
    For the record, I am not “anti-vaccine.” Both of my children were fully vaccinated. Unfortunately for us, our son was neurologically disabled by vaccines. It is indisputable, yet the government and the vaccine makers still think that there is a “greater good” to be served. They may be right. But, let’s not fool ourselves. Vaccines can be made safer. It is about money.

  • Alokin

    Do such journals get to keep the money received from author(s) for publication if a paper is retracted?

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      That’s a good question and the answer isn’t clear.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    The kicker is not the vaccine, it is the aluminum gel-based adjuvant and the timing. Aluminium is neurotoxic. An infant’s immune system does not fully kick in for about a year. Massive early immune challenges may really whack saturate the as yet small immune system. Is much autism an autoimmune response in the growing brain?

    The plebian mob offers doormats – broad and shallow. Autists are intellectual ice pick prodigies. The challenge is to find at what they are each prodigious. Socialization is an excuse to sell beer, deodorant, cars, and real estate.

    • J Smith

      Except there is zero correlation with vaccines. None. So you may as well be hypnotizing as to the cause of correlation between odd and even numbers of letters and crime, when there is no such correlation.
      Not to mention that “autism” itself is increasing shown by the science not to be a disease, but a category of symptoms

      • Logic Contradict

        Zero correlation? Even though there may be a biologically plausible explanation for how aluminum can increase risk of microglial activation (aka inflammatory response) in the brain?

        The 2016 toxicology study by Crépeaux etc al “Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: Selective low dose neurotoxicity” shows some very interesting results.

        The study looked at varying aluminum adjuvant injections into mice (200mcg, 400mcg, and 800mcg) and found that with 400 and 800mcg injections, the immune system formed a granuloma around the aluminum adjuvant, which helps explain what we know as the aluminum depot effect, or the slow leeching of aluminium-antigen complexes from the site of injection over a period of months. The granulomas were formed as a result of a high inflammatory response that was used to “contain” the aluminum adjuvants.

        In contrast, the mice that got the 200mcg adjuvant injections did not form any granulomas, and were phagocytized by monocytes and were transported to the lymphatic system, of which we have recently learned that has a connection to the central nervous system.

        Mouse brain biopsies showed that the mice with the 200mcg injections showed the highest concentration of aluminum in the brain (5 times higher than controls), as well as the highest microglial density, indicating an immune/inflammatory response in the brain.

        Of course, there’s no way that brain inflammation could be associated to any neurological effect, right?

        • ANB2015

          Mouse studies? You’re going with mouse studies?

          • AutismDadd

            Its what Pro-vacs do

        • Mike Stevens

          “The study looked at varying aluminum adjuvant injections into mice (200mcg, 400mcg, and 800mcg)”

          Why are you citing a study which thinks a 20gm mouse is the same as a 10Kg infant?
          And why are you citing a study which suggests that the more aluminium that is given, the less the damage?
          Perhaps you are suggesting we should vaccinate our infants with more aluminium?

          • AutismDadd

            Do you want to use infants Mike?

        • AutismDadd

          High inflammatory response. Its what vaccines do, cause inflamation. Plus adjuvant elicits massive antibody response NOT to an antigen but to the adjuvant. Its thought this massive antibody response will result in a greater response to the antigen itself. Claims of a successful vaccine also are based on antibody response, but really, if its artificial and unrelated to the antigen, then its not sound science, but wishful thinking.

      • AutismDadd

        Correct that its not a disease, though many say it is. They are symptoms alright, but symptoms of what?

    • Mike Stevens

      A somewhat contradictory comment.
      If, as you say, the infant’s immune system does not kick in for about a year**, then it will not be able to over-react to any vaccine constituent by inducing an autoimmune reaction. In fact, autoimmune reactions would be non-existent, if what you said were true.

      ** In fact, it’s a little more complicated than that. Sweeping generalisations like yours are rather misleading.

    • AutismDadd

      aluminum is also , genotoxic mutogenic and an endocrine disruptor

      • ANB2017

        Then it’s a good thing that vaccines don’t use elemental aluminum!

  • Ethyl

    Vaccine science reminds me a lot of ABA science (Applied Behavioral Analysis). It’s the only game in town because it’s practitioners decided it would be abusive to set up a placebo controlled study. These parents were only trying to get someone to listen. The controversy is the denial that they have anything to say.

    • http://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php Skeptical Raptor

      Anecdotes aren’t data. Post hoc fallacies aren’t data. But we have real data that vaccines are safe and effective. You just have useless anecdotes and post hoc fallacies.

      • Ethyl

        No parent is anti-vaccine, for the most part, unless their autistic child has had a serious reaction to a vaccine. Vaccines have unquestionably saved thousands of lives in the U.S.

        “About one child out of every 1,000 who get measles will develop
        encephalitis (swelling of the brain) that can lead to convulsions and
        can leave the child deaf or with intellectual disability.” https://www.cdc.gov/measles/about/complications.html

        It used to be 1 in 1000 would undergo encephalitis following vaccination. But in the case of vaccination, it is always a coincidence or a pre-existing condition. How do we know that the complication of measles isn’t a coincidence or a pre-existing condition? I’m just saying…

        • ANB2015

          Everybody dies following vaccination. It might take six months, a year, or 90 years, but what I wrote is still true. I’m just saying…

          • Ethyl

            So relax….everybody dies following measles, too.

          • ANB2017

            Not what I’m saying. AVs tell us that if A follows B, then B causes A, i.e., if a child is vaccinated and “later” dies, then the vaccine is the cause of death. That’s nonsense. The Gardisil deaths recorded in VAERS include deaths that happened six months or more after the vaccine.

          • AutismDadd

            Gold Star for dumbest post of the day.

          • ANB2017

            Irony is the best.

          • AutismDadd

            And you want one too….granted

          • sabelmouse

            but you do believe that everybody died for luck of vaccines until recently.

          • ANB2017

            Lack of? Not everybody. Many have died of VPDs over the years, but not everyone. There are no vaccines for heart attacks, strokes, etc.

          • sabelmouse

            never mind.

        • Mike Stevens

          “It used to be 1 in 1000 would undergo encephalitis following vaccination.”

          Nope… more like one in a million, or even less.
          Post vaccination encephalitis was largely restricted to the old type of rabies vaccine, and the smallpox vaccine, neither of which are in current use. It may extremely rarely complicate cetain viral vaccinations, but the incidence is so low as to be able to even accurately quantify, and it is usually given as being less than one in a million shots.

          So I suppose you might have been right when you say “used to”, but you are certainly not correct today.

          • Ethyl

            Have you ever communicated with one parent whose child underwent an encephalopathy following a vaccination? I bet not…so rare…(cough, cough)/

          • Mike Stevens

            Never with one whose child was thoroughly medically investigated, and encephalopathy confirmed as being due to vaccine, rather than another reason, no.

        • VikingAPRNCNP

          It is actually closer to 1 in a million. IOM actually argues it is more on the order of 1 in 2.5 million will have a serious adverse event following MMR.

          Contrast that with a 25% hospitalization rate for measles. Or about 1 in 250 either having cognitive, sensory impairments or death as a result of measles.

          The safety data clearly favors vaccination.

          • Ethyl

            Severe adverse events like HHE used to be on in one thousand. Now they are one in 3500 with the ineffective DTaP. The WHO said as much in 2014. Not sure about new 2017 writeup on ~serious adverse events~.

          • Ethyl

            Also, numbers for encephalopathies/deaths have not changed for measles since the 60’s. But hospitalization has gone from 1 in 84 to 1 in 4. It is the same disease.

          • VikingAPRNCNP

            Since you willingly ignored the following

            Reply

            Avatar
            VikingAPRNCNP Ethyl
            17 hours ago
            It is actually closer to 1 in a million. IOM actually argues it is more on the order of 1 in 2.5 million will have a serious adverse event following MMR.

            Contrast that with a 25% hospitalization rate for measles. Or about 1 in 250 either having cognitive, sensory impairments or death as a result of measles.

            The safety data clearly favors vaccination.

          • Ethyl

            _Only_ if you consider anaphylaxis the only serious event. Look up adverse events on the WHO website, Skippy.

          • VikingAPRNCNP

            You are incapable of making an apples to apples comparison.

            Vaccination against measles dramatically reduces all cause mortality.

            See

            https://arstechnica.com/science/2015/05/measles-vaccine-cuts-risk-of-other-childhood-diseases/

        • AutismDadd

          You’re supposed to believe what you are told to believe. If you question vaccine safety you are a member of Wakefield’s Anti-Vaccine Cult.

          • ANB2017

            If your reasons for questioning vaccine safety are baseless and poorly informed, you are a member.

          • AutismDadd

            Baseless? 19 countries have injury compensation programs. Have you ever read the descriptions of these deaths and injuries? Read the decisions from the SPECIAL MASTERS and see how baseless vaccine injury is.

          • ANB2017

            You don’t understand how the NVICP works, and it’s not my job to teach you.

      • Logic Contradict

        “But we have real data that vaccines are safe and effective”

        How do you come to that conclusion when the majority of vaccine safety studies typically look at one vaccine at a time (typically the RR or the OR calculated is per vaccine if more than one vaccine is studied). When emailing many of the corresponding authors of MMR/autism studies, all of them who took the time to reply confirmed with me that the population’s vaccine history is not taken into consideration, and not within scope of the study. From these studies, of which there are hundreds, we conclude that ALL vaccines are not associated to autism. This makes absolutely no sense from a scientific standpoint considering that about 0.7% of the population is completely unvaccinated and therefore, you’re likely comparing a vaccinated population vs another vaccinated population, with the only difference being that one group was vaccinated for MMR and the other was not.

        I have no qualms with efficacy (though I generally think that vaccine-induced immunity is not always as ideal as a natural response), but vaccine safety is complete pseudoscience.

        • ANB2015

          LC, you make a compelling case. When will you be publishing your data in a peer-reviewed science journal? What’s that, you’re not?

          • Logic Contradict

            Doesn’t help that people like you are extending and extrapolating the findings and conclusions of safety studies to suit a particular narrative. Are you going to actually reply with a proper rebuttal? You’re response isn’t helping your case at all.

          • ANB2015

            Why do you think vaccines cause autism? Because Mr. Wakefield said so?

          • AutismDadd

            He didn’t say that liar. He suggested a possible connection.

          • AutismDadd

            Why not the Lancet? Pay them enough and you’re in.

        • AutismDadd

          Skeptical Raptor is a known shill. Ignore him.

          • ANB2017

            And you are known as?

        • VikingAPRNCNP
    • FallsAngel

      First of all, Ethyl, new vaccines are tested against placebo. An improved version of an existing vaccine will be tested against the existing vaccine. Have you ever heard of the Helsinki Accords? You cannot ethically deny a person an existing proven intervention.

      • Ethyl

        You can, however, be responsible for collateral damage in a war against disease.

        • FallsAngel

          Huh?

      • AutismDadd

        A placebo like another vaccine. Complete false science.

  • smut clyde

    Arbitrary and unfair behavior by scientific journals risks damaging the public’s perception of science.

    Think of how the tobacco industry could have used parasitical
    publishers, if the open-access option had existed a few decades ago!

    I’d say that the very existence of scammers like OMICS and OAText (and all the rest of the parasites) are damaging to perceptions of science.* The arbitrary disappearance of unwanted papers is just icing on top.

    * Not that they are the ultimate problem; by filling a niche in the eco-system, they are symptoms of deeper structural problems in science / academic funding.

    • Logic Contradict

      BBC had a panel to discuss scientific integrity on an audio show “What’s Wrong with Science?” talking about how the culture and incentive of scientists to publish favorable results and how journals selectively publish studies makes this idea of parasitic and predatory journals a moot point. In the Washington Examiner, probably about 6 days ago, posted an article called “Top editor: Medical Journals publish fake science, in Big Pharma’s pocket”, in which they talked about the integrity of scientists these days: “Yeah, it used to be that way,” said former New England Journal of Medicine Editor Dr. Marcia Angell. But, she added, “it began to change as the pharmaceutical industry became richer, more powerful, more influential, and began to take over the sponsorship of probably most clinical research now.”

      So while the lot of you who try to destroy publishers such as OAT or OMICS etc, the prestigious journals that you clamour to as solid irrefutable science isn’t as independent as you think either.

  • Dorit Reiss

    I agree. They shouldn’t have published such a bad paper; but once published, they at least need to explain why they are retracting it.

  • Kjell Haugen

    Vaccines itself don’t cause autism, but vaccines (like pathogens) can trigger an autoimmune disease (like Pandemrix and narcolepsy), and there is a close relation between ASD and autoimmunity. ASD is most often not detected before school age, so parents are most likely unaware. And a doctor who examen a preschooler who have developed a chronic disease after being vaccinated, will therefore also “discover” the autism. An autoimmune disease however, most likely occur when a distinct pathogen, vaccine or also changes in hormone activity (puberty, pregnency), activates a distinct HLA variant of an intolerant immune defence.

    • http://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php Skeptical Raptor

      Really? Evidence please.

    • Alina Lartseva

      Your comment is off topic. This discussion is not about whether vaccines cause or don’t cause autism. The point is that journals shouldn’t publish an article just because they believe in things it claims it has found, but because the article contains valid data that other researchers will be able to make use of. Likewise, a paper shouldn’t be retracted because a journal was bullied into it. If the editorial board believes they made a mistake they should admit to it and be transparent about it, not pretend that the whole thing never happened.

      • Kjell Haugen

        It is in fact you my dear, who is off topic, when only criticizing me for bringing to public attention, what I have reasons to believe is a possible cause to this particulare topic. I’m actually adding information to the particular case, while you are not;)

        • ANB2015

          You are adding misinformation and improbable speculation.
          Fixed it for ya.

  • smut clyde

    I belatedly remembered that Mawson is booked to be speaking at the AutismOne conference at the end of May. Mawson’s papers in OAText feature heavily in AutismOne publicity and press-releases:
    http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/05/prweb14310010.htm
    https://www.facebook.com/CMSRI.ChildrensMedicalSafetyResearchInstitute/posts/1603844212978711
    https://www.facebook.com/greatergoodmovie/posts/1468418709887069

    That is to say, Mawson’s supporters and funding groups were under a lot of pressure to find a new home for his papers, in time to bill them in the AutismOne promotions as Bombshell Ground-Breaking Results of the Century. They didn’t have time to be fussy.

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      Interesting. It seems to me that the mistake Mawson et al. made was to pick a publisher which was dodgy but not quite dodgy enough.

      The real worst-of-the-worst predatory outfits never retract anything.

      • smut clyde

        Cynical explanation: The cockwombles at OAText realised the importance of Mawson’s papers to the people who paid for them, and demanded more money to keep them on-line.

      • Mike Stevens

        Should have gone to “Medical Hypotheses”.

  • Mike Robins

    dont know much about the vaccine autism link but i do have two friends who’s children had radical behavior changes shortly after getting vaccinated . I also have a former colleague who was in perfect health and needed vaccinations for a trip to Africa and she got very sick and died after her shots – very sad

    • AutismDadd

      We’re they told those were all coincidences?

      • Mike Robins

        dont buy it . happens to frequently to be a coincidence

        • AutismDadd

          Thousands of them? So vaccines cause coincidences?

          • Mike Robins

            evidently

  • smut clyde
  • MC

    It was never retracted from Frontiers in the first place. Read how skeptics “scared” the publishers away from the research before even having read the methodology. http://www.ghostshipmedia.com/2017/05/11/the-big-taboo/

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      It was retracted from Frontiers, in the same way that it was retracted from the Journal of Translational Science. Granted the retraction process was shoddy in both cases: there was never a formal retraction notice or any justification given. But then again, both of these are shoddy journals.

      As for the methodology, it was quite evident from the abstract available at Frontiers that the study suffered from a small sample size and a high risk of recall and selection bias.

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      I note that comments are disabled on that post, but it does not link to my post, despite my post being critical of both Mawson et al. and the way it was retracted. This post is therefore a inconvenient counterexample to the idea that “skeptics” are all gloating over the retraction of the paper.

      • MC

        Neuroskeptic — you cannot say that a paper that was never published in Frontiers was retracted. As Leonid Schneider tweeted, he got rid of it before publication during consideration with one tweet. And as you note with JTS, it “disappeared” without a word. It was NOT retracted. There have never been allegations of scientific misconduct — just complaints about opinion bias, but many public health studies rely on parent’s recall of doctor diagnoses and surgical interventions — it did not ask for opinion. And accepting a paper and then deciding against it based on tweets is a violation of the Committee on Publication Ethics code of professional conduct. As it should be.

  • http://www.paulgibbons.net/ Paul Gibbons

    Yes, I heard it wasn’t retracted from Frontiers, it was accepted into the review process and rejected. I agree with all you say, about transparency and public record and about the pseduo-science, but I don’t think journals need to highlight rejected papers. (Or, maybe they should – and why – that would add transparency – but it isn’t the way things are done now.)

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      That’s not quite right. The abstract was published in Frontiers in Public Health. It would be unheard of for a journal to publish abstracts just because they had entered into the review process. Whereas it is not unheard for journals to publish the abstracts of accepted papers, before publishing the full text.

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

