Data, Truth and Null Results

By Neuroskeptic | June 9, 2017 2:38 pm

Have you heard of the idea that smiling actually makes you joyful? Perhaps you know of the experiment where researchers got people to hold a pen in their mouth, so they had to smile, and it made them find cartoons funnier.

strack_emoji

If you’re familiar with this idea, then you’re familar with the work of German psychologist Fritz Strack, who carried out the famous pen-based grinning study, back in 1988.

Now, Strack has just published a new piece, called From Data to Truth in Psychological Science. A Personal Perspective. Ironically, this reflection on recent smiling studies is not a happy one.

Last year, a group of researchers published a registered replication report (RRR) – an attempt to directly reproduce the 1988 pen-in-the-mouth effect on cartoon appreciation. 17 different sets of researchers carried out identical studies in parallel around the world. The total sample size was 1,894 people. The results were firmly null: there was no evidence that the ‘smiling’ pen condition made cartoons seem funnier.

In the new piece, Strack responds to this disappointing result. He says that he “volunteered” to help facilitate the RRR, submitting the experimental materials to make it possible, but he questions the meaning and importance of the null result. Following a rather opaque discussion, Strack seems to come close to suggesting that the truth of claims in science can be known even in the absence of statistical support:

[Scientists whose work fails to replicate] may arrive at the insight that there exists no direct route from data to truth. Instead, they may come to the conclusion that science is about arguments that should be based on empirical evidence whose validity, however, is not merely determined by probabilistic parameters. Although, power, effect size, significance level, etc. provide useful information, they deliver no immediate link to the truth or falsehood of a hypothesis. Instead, they must be critically evaluated (Popper, 1959), not only by statisticians but by scientists who are experts in the field.

The obvious problem here is that Strack himself used hypothesis-testing statistics in the original smiling-pen study. Presumably, if the “probabilistic parameters” of that original study had come out null (non-significant), he would have revised his views on the influence of facial muscle contraction on emotion, at least to some extent. In which case, perhaps he should revise his views now that (much) more evidence has arrived in the form of the RRR.

The alternative is that Strack would not have revised his views if the original smiling-pen study had given a null result, although this would raise the question of what the purpose of it was (and would be rather ironic for someone who cites Popper.)

However he might have hypothetically reacted to a null result 30 years ago, Strack today views null results as uninformative:

It has been proposed to preregister the procedures of a study with the editors to assure that the results will be published regardless of their results. Although, this seems impartial, such a publication may not be informative and journals run the risk of becoming mere archives instead of media of the debate. As a consequence, it is not surprising that most journal editors prefer positive outcomes that add something new to what is already known.

This argument, which reminds me of Jason Mitchell’s infamous Emptiness of Failed Replications post, takes aim at study preregistration, an idea that I have long championed as a way to combat publication bias. So, as you’d predict, I strongly disagree with Strack here.

In my view, a well-designed study is one that will be interesting and informative whatever the results are (assuming the study ‘works’ in a technical sense.) Sure, there are cases such as “does this pill cure cancer?” where a positive result would be more exciting than a negative answer. Yet the negative result would still be an informative contribution to the search for a cure for cancer. There is a nice quote about this which I will leave here (h/t @jones_the_chris):

lu_xun
ResearchBlogging.orgStrack F (2017). From Data to Truth in Psychological Science. A Personal Perspective. Frontiers in Psychology, 8 PMID: 28559859

  • smut clyde

    not only by statisticians but by scientists who are experts in the field.

    One cannot help wondering whether “expertise in the field” is here defined by “agreement with the hypothesis despite evidence against it”.

    Chico Marx had a useful quote here too.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHxGUe1cjzM

  • smut clyde

    I liked this part:

    … Susan Fiske, Dan Schacter, and Shelley Taylor point out that a replication failure is not a scientific problem but an opportunity to find limiting conditions and contextual effects. … To show that an effect occurs only under one but not under another condition is more informative than simply demonstrating non-effects

    So if evidence rejects a hypothesis, the right response is to keep the hypothesis — propping it up with subsidiary hypotheses, to explain why the purported effect worked in the original experiment but not in all the subsequent ones (weather dependence, temperature dependence, holding-your-mouth-the-right-way dependence). This preserves the original researcher’s reputation, and creates work for other researchers, so it’s a win-win… and the whole paradigm worked so well for medieval scholasticism.

    It’s like they’re trolling Andrew Gelman.

    Strack seems to reject the idea of “falsification”.

  • Dorothy Bishop

    My goodness, this really does confirm that some people just don’t get it, that ‘significant’ results can come out of random data. I regard it as crucial in statistical training that students are taught how to generate and analyse random data, so they can grasp this point. For a simple starting set of exercises, see https://osf.io/skz3j/

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

