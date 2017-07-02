Did Boys Use To Wear Pink? Revisited

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Neuroskeptic | July 2, 2017 5:37 am

Five years ago I blogged about the debate over whether the blue-for-boys, pink-for-girls color convention used to be the other way around. My post focused on a 2012 paper by psychologist Marco Del Giudice arguing that the idea of a cultural “pink–blue reversal” in the English-speaking world in the early 20th century is a myth.

Now, Del Giudice has published an ‘update’ revisiting the issue. Based on text data from late 19th and early 20th century American newspapers and magazines, Del Giudice says that there’s still no evidence that pink-for-boys, blue-for-girls was ever the dominant pattern.

Del Giudice admits however that the periodicals do reveal that in the period before 1920, both blue-for-boys, pink-for-girls and the reverse scheme were mentioned, roughly equally often. In other words, the genders of these colors were inconsistent before this point.

pink-blue-boy-girl

However, American books from the same period (and afterwards) overwhelmingly mentioned blue-for-boys, pink-for-girls. There were negligible mentions of the reverse scheme.

pink-blue-ngram-books

British books showed a similar pattern. Del Giudice says that he’s not sure how to interpret this discrepancy between books and newspapers/magazines. I wonder if it reflects differences in the demographics of periodical vs. book authors during this period?

Del Giudice concludes that overall, there is still no evidence for a “pink–blue reversal”, although the situation before 1920 may have been somewhat complex. This seems sensible to me.

I find it harder to follow Del Giudice however in the second half of the new paper, where he discusses possible evolutionary explanations why females would prefer pink. This seems like a just-so story to me, taking a historically contingent “meme” and working backwards from it to biology:

The color red is implicated in sexual choice in many animal species; in humans, skin redness is a cue of health and attractiveness and – intriguingly – has a sexually dimorphic distribution, with men showing higher average levels of redness than women… This raises the possibility that women may be more sensitive than men to skin redness in potential sexual partners…

The skin of newborns and infants also shows elevated redness compared with that of adults and takes a pink coloration in areas that are especially rich in capillary loops (e.g.,cheeks). Preferences for red and pink may be partly linked to female preferences for babies.

  • smut clyde

    What I liked about these two images is that they’re on the same wall at the Wallraf-Richartz Museum in Cologne.
    1. Renoir (1898), “The Artist’s Son”
    https://iamachild.files.wordpress.com/2013/01/jean-renoir-sewing.jpg
    2. Cassatt (1901). “The Artist’s Daughter”.
    https://c1.staticflickr.com/8/7085/7267907710_91915f8ddf_b.jpg

  • Michael Pettit

    Unfortunately, this study (like the original) is rubbish. As a historian, I am quite familiar with Chronicling America. It is an amazing resource, with uneven coverage, and some glitchy OCR. According to the article itself, the search term “blue pink boy girl” appeared all of 62 times (27 unique times) in over 12 million digitized pages over a hundred year span. This is statistical noise. To put it in perspective, the now obscure psychologist “Joseph Jastrow” gets 251 hits in the same time. Americans newspapers cared more about him than the colors associated with babies. I would be wary about making any inferences about a medium like newspapers (let alone a culture or a species) based on this meager data. I am kind of shocked a peer-reviewed journal accepted this (again).

    There may or may not have been a reversal in the color associated with different genders, but the methodology used was an inappropriate one to detect it. Indeed, the quotations from the sources the author cites demonstrate a high level of ambivalence and indifference, that the colors associated with different genders wasn’t fixed or certain.

    I tried to warn behavioral scientists about the challenges of using this kinds of corpus, alas to no avail.
    http://psycnet.apa.org/journals/hop/19/2/141/

  • Asia Jędrzejewska-Szmek

    I was under the impression that color reversal happened mostly in catholic countries, where girls had been wearing blue, because blue is the color of Virgin Mary (or one of the colors). (But it’s a home grown ethnological theory, not really researched.)

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    The only deeply saturated stable (though not to acid) historic blue was ultramarine (from lapis lazuli, from one mine in Afghanistan until 1928 and Jean Baptiste Guimet). Woad, indigo, blue bice, smalt, Prussian blue were unstable and disappointing, God in His blue heaven was a very expensive boy. Brilliant red was never difficult (cinnabar to alizarin lakes). Reddened lips were definitely feminine.

    Spanish New World pillage missed formidable Maya Blue, indigo intercalcated into palygorskite. Modern stable hyper-blues are YInMn, DOI:10.1021/ja9080666

