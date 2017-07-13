Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
“Brain Training” Doesn’t Work?

By Neuroskeptic | July 13, 2017 2:43 pm

Lumosity “brain training” games have no beneficial effects on cognition, according to a paper just published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

According to the authors, led by UPenn psychologist Joseph W. Kable, Lumosity “appears to have no benefits in healthy young adults above those of standard video games.”

In the study, 128 young adults were randomly assigned to either 10 weeks of Lumosity training, or a control condition: 10 weeks of playing normal, non-brain-based online videogames. The Lumosity group got much better at the Lumosity tasks over time, as shown by the Lumosity Performance Index:

kable_lumosity_2

However, neither Lumosity nor the control had any effect on the key outcome: executive function. Executive function refers to cognitive processes that regulate behaviour and help make reasoned (as opposed to impulsive) decisions. Kable et al. measured executive function with two decision-making tasks called delay discounting and risk sensitivity. Neither group improved on either task:

kable_lumosIn other words, mastering the Lumosity tasks didn’t generalize to better executive function, even though many of the tasks were designed to do just that.

On other cognitive measures, it was a similar story. The Lumosity group showed no better performance than the videogame group on tests of working memory, sustained attention, and other cognitive abilities.

Is it possible that Lumosity was “training the brain” but that somehow this neural effect didn’t manifest as better performance? It doesn’t seem likely. Kable et al. used fMRI to measure brain activation in the participants while they were performing the executive function tasks. This revealed no difference in brain activity between the Lumosity and control groups either.

In my view this is a very well-designed study. The use of an active control (videogames) will have helped to reduce placebo and other non-specific influences such as the Hawthorne effect. Importantly, the control group were instructed to keep to the same training schedule (5 sessions of 30 minutes each, per week) as the Lumosity group. Many previous studies of “brain training” used less engaging control treatments, or none at all.

Kable et al.’s study does have one main weakness though, which is that it’s just not very big. With 64 participants per group, this study wasn’t tiny, but in 2017 it’s pretty small. Seven years ago there was a similar study with n=11,430 (although it didn’t examine Lumosity tasks.) Lumosity might therefore argue that Kable et al.’s study lacked the statistical power to detect the benefits of their product.

This study would probably have been much bigger if the fMRI component hadn’t been included. MRIs are expensive. I’m not sure the MRI adds that much to the study, in all honesty. Then again, the authors might have struggled to get a grant without promising to do some fMRI: the allure of neuroimaging can have a powerful effect on funders.

It’s also notable that Kable et al. studied young and healthy adults. It’s possible that people with existing cognitive impairment might benefit more from “brain training”.

  • Pingback: 1 – “Brain Training” Doesn't Work?()

  • OWilson

    Practice does not always make perfect but, I believe that “training” the mind or body does produce beneficial effects.

    The athlete is an obvious example, but I remember years ago , when IQ Tests were a topic of the day, I bought the books, and did many online online tests to sere if I could raise by IQ score.

    Modesty prevents me from revealing it here, but I DID significantly improve my score.

    Perhaps my intrinsic intelligence was raised (some at Discover would argue against that rather vehemently :) or whether I just got better at test taking in general, perhaps understanding how the questions were formulated by the test setters, learning to see relationships between apparently disparate sequences and designs, and being more aware of the time limit impositions.

    I always figured you could easily learn to beat a Lie Detector in the same way.

    And I though it may affect physical and mental stress tests, for some folks who are stressed out by tests, anyway!

    • http://kapitano.blogspot.com/ Kapitano

      So you played a game, and got more skilled at it over time. If that’s all there is to general intelligence, it’s no more impressive than learning to touch type.

  • jonathanpulliam

    I used to lap PS2 Gran Turismo 4’s Nurburgring in 6:30 w/ the Chaparral 2J. Just for heck of it I drove while playing Mozart’s Serenade from the Amadeus soundtrack CD and I feel that little oomph got my time down to 6:20.

  • http://www.pbase.com/davidjl David Littleboy

    Two comments: Isn’t this the expected result? There have been very few cases where practice in one area (e.g. learning Latin, violin) produced even small improvements in any other area not closely related. (In that sense, that running, and also probably even brisk walking, improves overall cognitive performance is seriously kewl.)
    Also, that weakness isn’t that much of a weakness. If the effect of the brain training game is too small to see in an n = 64 trial, we’re done. A tiny
    effect that can only be seen in an enormous trial means the game isn’t worth spending the time or money on.

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

