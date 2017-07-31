Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Can PhD Students Write Review Papers?

By Neuroskeptic | July 31, 2017 1:47 pm

In a post earlier this month, I discussed a new Journal of Neuroscience paper on statistical power in neuroscience. That paper was a response to and reanalysis of a previous article, and in my post I noted my surprise that the new paper hadn’t appeared in Nature Reviews: Neuroscience (NRN), where the original paper had been published.

NRN

It turns out there’s a bit of a backstory here. According to the senior author of the new paper, Jon Roiser, his group did want to submit to NRN, but they were informed that this wasn’t possible, in part because the first author, Camilla Nord, was still a PhD student. Roiser later stated that PhD students aren’t just barred from being first authors, but any authors, at NRN.

When I heard about this policy, I was surprised. It doesn’t seem to be widely publicized – in fact, I can’t find any other references to it online. So I wrote to NRN to ask for a statement. A spokesperson for Nature Reviews replied, saying that:

The Nature Reviews Neuroscience authorship policy does not exclude authors that are PhD students.

The statement goes on to discuss the editorial policies of Nature Review journals, a document which makes no mention of a bar on PhD students.

I note however that this doesn’t exclude the possibility that some kind of ‘no PhD students’ rule existed in the past at NRN, e.g. in 2015, which is when Nord et al. wrote to them inquiring about submission. Indeed, I have seen evidence from a number of sources suggesting the existence of such a policy at one time.

*

Was this a reasonable policy? I don’t think so, although I can see why NRN might have found it attractive. You see, PhD students have a habit of writing review papers. This is because most students have to write a ‘literature review’ which serves as the introduction to their PhD thesis, and this material can easily be converted into a review paper.

These reviews are generally not overly insightful. During my PhD, I wrote a review paper and had it rejected by three journals before eventually giving up on it. At the time I thought it was brilliant, but in retrospect I can see it was shallow and of interest to very few people. That’s the benefit of experience. Few PhD students are capable of giving a mature and informative overview of a field.

So perhaps NRN found themselves inundated by submissions from eager PhD students and decided to cut the problem off at its source? If so, it’s understandable, but still unfair. It’s the job of a journal to judge submissions on their merits. Also, if this was what happened, Nord et al.’s paper should have been a clear exception to the rule, as it wasn’t a literature review but rather a meta-analysis.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: papers, science, select, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • CL

    Such a policy is neither understandable or justified. There are plenty of very smart, experienced and and insightful non-PhD scientists out there, and excluding them based on academic title is just in-grpup favoritism

    • Sys Best

      There should be an established process that defines a scientist and his/her credentials, entering a PhD program is one of them, where a supervisor, senior scientist, guarantees for the student’s research work, there is the PhD committee made of several faculty members, so favoritism, nepotism is less likely, and the institution has oversight, follows policies, there is an IRB, and so on. There are very few scientist positions not requiring a PhD (and typically from accredited programs) or at least strong publication record. I don’t know too many PhD students that have more than a couple original research articles.
      So, you are saying there are self-made non-PhD scientists that study by themselves, read everything in the field and can write reviews and primers and guidelines. Maybe there are some, plenty no way.

      There are also plenty of non-MD health professionals, like nurses, that could diagnose you from your symptoms but I think you’d rather have your MD telling you what’s wrong with you and what you should take or do.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    When did intelligence, competence, pertinence, and creativity require a license to practice? Freeman Dyson is a scofflaw! “Closed shop” union labor does not guarantee quality.

    www(.)perspectivalrealism(.)org/about-us/
    …Science is philosophically invalid for postulating an objective reality immune to perception, history, and political propinquity.

    netwar(.)wordpress(.)com/2007/07/03/feminist-epistemology/
    …Science is patriarchal oppression, then invalid for its denial of social intent.

    www(.)iep(.)utm.edu/fem-stan/
    …“women’s lived experiences, particularly experiences of (caring) work, is the beginning of scientific inquiry.”

  • Paul Rain

    It sounds like the quality of acceptable submissions wasn’t up to the point where it justified sorting through the chaff.

    Perhaps a volunteer panel of aggressively competitive PhD students could volunteer to prescreen their peers work?

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+