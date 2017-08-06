Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Spreadsheet Risks in Science

By Neuroskeptic | August 6, 2017 6:08 am

Errors in the use of spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel could pose risks for science.

That’s according to a preprint posted on arXiv from Ghada AlTarawneh and Simon Thorne of Cardiff Metropolitan University.

AlTarawneh and Thorne conducted a survey of 17 researchers from the University of Newcastle neuroscience research centre, ranging from PhD students to senior researchers. None of the respondants had any formal, certified training in spreadsheet use, with most (71%) being self-taught. Despite this, the majority of the researchers rated themselves as “intermediate” users of Excel.

Worryingly, only 20% reported that they had their spreadsheets checked for errors by colleagues (‘peer reviewed’). Most said they did all the testing themselves, or even that they did none at all.

spreadsheet_risk_scienceAs AlTarawneh and Thorne comment, these results raise the possibility that researchers may have a tendency towards overconfidence in their use of spreadsheets:

Superficially, spreadsheets seem to be simple and straightforward tools but error rates show they carry significant risk… overconfidence tends to increase specially in people who are highly educated.

Although this was a very small study, the results absolutely ring true to me. I’ve been using Excel since the first year of my PhD, and the vast majority of my colleagues also use it heavily. Very few of us have any formal training. In fact, people come to me for Excel tips, even though I’m entirely self-taught, and I have caught myself making numerous mistakes in my own spreadsheets (and how many are there that I don’t know about?)

I previously wrote about my first major Excel blooper, which generated a spurious positive result by chance, during my PhD:

In my data, as in most people’s, each row was one sample (i.e. a participant) and each column was a variable. What had happened was that at some point I’d tried to take all the data, which was in no particular order, and reorder (sort) the rows alphabetically by subject name to make it easier to read.

How could I screw that up? Well, by trying to select “all the data” but actually only selecting some of the columns. I must have reordered them, but not the others, so all the rows became mixed up.

I’ve been more careful since then, but just the other week I found out about another error I had made in a sheet I created three years ago. This Excel sheet was set up to calculate the total score on a questionnaire based on the raw items. The formulas in the sheet were all working as designed, but I had misunderstood how the questionnaire was meant to be scored, so my design was wrong.  I only spotted the error after revisiting the old spreadsheet for an unrelated reason.

Fortunately, I caught both of the errors described above before the data in question had been published, so I didn’t need to correct or retract any papers. But if I had submitted the miscalculated data for publication, I doubt the peer reviewers would have spotted it. In neuroscience, it is very rare for reviewers to inspect the raw datasheets for errors, or even to have access to them. A worrying situation, indeed.

  • smut clyde

    Those diagrams were created in Excel, weren’t they? For options that aren’t mutually exclusive and needn’t add up to 100%?
    Just because Excel offers pie charts, doesn’t mean people have to get carried away with over-confidence and self-teaching, and actually use them.

  • Nick

    A colleague and I found that a published article in what I believe is known as a “Tier 1 journal” was based on analyses done in Excel where the wrong rows were selected in the formulas. One of the more amusing consequence of this was that the mean and SD of Condition 1 were included as cases in Condition 2.

    We contacted the author, who promised that a correction would be issued. 18 months later, it still hasn’t been.

  • Nick

    By the way, I have a partial solution to the “only sorted some columns” problem.

    In column A, place the numbers 1-9999 (or however many rows you have).
    In column X (assuming your last column is W), do the same.
    In column B, put the formula =(A1-X1) and drag it to every cell.
    Set conditional formatting in column B so that it goes red if not zero.
    You can make columns A and X zero-width, and B only 15 pixels or so.
    Now, if you do a partial sort, the formula in column B will make it go red. Hopefully you will spot this reasonably soon after the mistake is made.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    One baby playing with razor blades is a tragedy. A million babies playing with razor blades demands government standards. Not giving babies razor blades is heinous discrimination.

  • Cliff Clavin

    No one ever questions the data. They just believe whatever they’re told.

    • Not_that_anyone_cares, but…

      Or, perhaps, don’t believe anything they are told. The few who are in between these two extremes get ridiculed from both sides.

  • RMacCoun

    Search on “spreadsheet errors” in Google Scholar for a vast
    literature on this.

    • Systems Modelling

      Many published by Eusprig conferences, where that paper appeared.

  • Jacob

    Read and weep: “Gene name errors are widespread in the scientific literature” https://genomebiology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13059-016-1044-7

    >The spreadsheet software Microsoft Excel, when used with default settings, is known to convert gene names to dates and floating-point numbers. A programmatic scan of leading genomics journals reveals that approximately one-fifth of papers with supplementary Excel gene lists contain erroneous gene name conversions.

    Emphasis mine. Genes with names like “SEPT4” get turned into “32493”. Everybody I work with knows about this problem but it’s just so easy to slip up and make a mistake by accident, particularly in a spreadsheet with thousands of rows

  • Dennis Moore

    I hope real scientists don’t use Excel. I hope they have the good sense to use Gnumeric. Much better open source spread sheet for scientific or any other use.

+