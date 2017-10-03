Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Is It Time To “Redefine Statistical Significance”?

By Neuroskeptic | October 3, 2017 8:33 am

A new paper in Nature Human Behaviour has generated lots of debate. In Redefine Statistical Significance, authors Daniel J. Benjamin and colleagues suggest changing the convention that p-values below 0.05 are called ‘significant’. Instead, they suggest, the cut-off should be set at 0.005 – a stricter criterion.

Over at The Brains Blog, John Schwenkler organized a discussion of the Benjamin et al. proposal, featuring commentary from several statisticians and researchers.

One of the commentaries is mine. In it, I don’t directly address the merits of p<0.005, but I point out that the p<0.05 rule is a holdover from a very different time. p<0.05 was introduced in 1925, back when statistical tests were carried out by hand.

Today, with the help of stats software, we can perform thousands of tests, producing thousands of p-values, in the time it used to take to calculate just one of them. Given a dataset we can carry out many analyses and see which gives the lowest p-values. This is the problem of p-hacking. At p<0.05, 1 in 20 p-values will be significant by chance alone.

I’m not sure that a p<0.005 threshold is the best or only solution to this problem. I have long advocated a different and more radical change to how science is carried out: study preregistration. Yet I would be happy to see p<0.005 (or even less) become the norm for non-preregistered studies. Preregistration, I think, would allow us to continue using p<0.05 in the spirit in which it was originally intended: to test significance in a carefully thought out, pre-planned analysis.

    Is there any evidence that studies reporting effects at p<0.005 are mor likely to be replicated than p<0.05 studies?

    • Jacob

      Only large-scale replication paper I know is here: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/349/6251/aac4716

      Eye-balling figure 2 it doesn’t look like p < 0.005 is any more likely to replicate than p < 0.05, but that's just an eyeball. I would expect a higher replication rate for a smaller p-value, but that's assuming the p-value is meaningful in the first place.

