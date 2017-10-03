Is It Time To “Redefine Statistical Significance”?

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Neuroskeptic | October 3, 2017 8:33 am

fixing_science

A new paper in Nature Human Behaviour has generated lots of debate. In Redefine Statistical Significance, authors Daniel J. Benjamin and colleagues suggest changing the convention that p-values below 0.05 are called ‘significant’. Instead, they suggest, the cut-off should be set at 0.005 – a stricter criterion.

Over at The Brains Blog, John Schwenkler organized a discussion of the Benjamin et al. proposal, featuring commentary from several statisticians and researchers.

One of the commentaries is mine. In it, I don’t directly address the merits of p<0.005, but I point out that the p<0.05 rule is a holdover from a very different time. p<0.05 was introduced in 1925, back when statistical tests were carried out by hand.

Today, with the help of stats software, we can perform thousands of tests, producing thousands of p-values, in the time it used to take to calculate just one of them. Given a dataset we can carry out many analyses and see which gives the lowest p-values. This is the problem of p-hacking. At p<0.05, 1 in 20 p-values will be significant by chance alone.

I’m not sure that a p<0.005 threshold is the best or only solution to this problem. I have long advocated a different and more radical change to how science is carried out: study preregistration. Yet I would be happy to see p<0.005 (or even less) become the norm for non-preregistered studies. Preregistration, I think, would allow us to continue using p<0.05 in the spirit in which it was originally intended: to test significance in a carefully thought out, pre-planned analysis.

  • CL

    Is there any evidence that studies reporting effects at p<0.005 are mor likely to be replicated than p<0.05 studies?

    • Jacob

      Only large-scale replication paper I know is here: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/349/6251/aac4716

      Eye-balling figure 2 it doesn’t look like p < 0.005 is any more likely to replicate than p < 0.05, but that's just an eyeball. I would expect a higher replication rate for a smaller p-value, but that's assuming the p-value is meaningful in the first place.

    • http://www.eiko-fried.com Eiko Fried

      CL: the original paper that asked for the redefinition of significance to 0.005 reports that p<0.005 studies from the reproducibility paper in science were more likely to replicate than p<0.05 studies … with a p value of 0.015. Which is n.s. according to their new standard ;).

  • http://www.eiko-fried.com Eiko Fried

    In the papers and comments on the papers I’ve read so far, I still haven’t seen a thorough discussion of type I errors that seem highly relevant in the context. I like the Lakens paper in the sense that it allows for some flexibility here, and does account for the fact that you (unlike Benjamin et al suggest) do not always want to run high risk of making type I errors irrespective of the research question.

