BLOGS

«

A Parade of Scientific Mice

By Neuroskeptic | October 15, 2017 2:07 pm

Recently I was reading a neuroscience paper and was struck by the cuteness of the two mice that formed part of Figure 1:

dinuzzo_nedergaard_mice

So I decided to look further and collect a montage of scientific mice. All of these drawings are taken from peer-reviewed scientific papers. As you can see, the styles vary greatly. Some mice are little more than circles with ears, while others look ready to leap off the page in search of cheese:

science_mice

I should note that I didn’t include mice found in Graphical Abstracts in the image above. These abstracts are a new development, intended to make papers more accessible, and they often feature artwork even more cartoon-like than the average scientific drawing. See this representative example:

graphical_abstract_mice

There are many more like this.

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

