A Parade of Scientific Mice

Recently I was reading a neuroscience paper and was struck by the cuteness of the two mice that formed part of Figure 1:
So I decided to look further and collect a montage of scientific mice. All of these drawings are taken from peer-reviewed scientific papers. As you can see, the styles vary greatly. Some mice are little more than circles with ears, while others look ready to leap off the page in search of cheese:
I should note that I didn’t include mice found in Graphical Abstracts in the image above. These abstracts are a new development, intended to make papers more accessible, and they often feature artwork even more cartoon-like than the average scientific drawing. See this representative example:
