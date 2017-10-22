Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

“Hyper Brains”? High Intelligence and Health

By Neuroskeptic | October 22, 2017 5:33 am

A few weeks ago I blogged about the idea that high-IQ people suffer from an inability to communicate with less gifted folk. Now, a new paper claims that very intelligent people are more prone to mental illnesses and allergies.

However, I don’t think the paper is very smart.

Researchers Ruth I. Karpinski and colleagues surveyed the members of American Mensa, a society for people in the top 2% of IQ (IQ 130+). 3,715 Mensans responded to the survey, which asked them whether they were currently diagnosed with various diseases, from depression to asthma. Participants were also asked if they suspect that they might suffer from these conditions.

It turned out that the Mensans reported levels of illness higher than the ‘national average’:

karpinski_IQ

Karpinski et al. make much of these results, putting forward what they call the ‘hyper-brain/hyper-body’ model of high-IQ ‘hypersensitivity’:

The model posits a unique psychoneuroimmunological process such that those with a hyper brain in the form of very superior (at or above 130) cognitive ability lend themselves to a greater tendency to respond to environmental stressors by ruminating and worrying which are positive predictors of risk for psychological overexcitabilities leading to affective disorders.

These disorders are closely associated with a hyper body which manifests in physiological overexcitabilities which take the form of immune and inflammatory dysregulation, which can also bi-directionally instigate psychological effects.

Hmm.

I have a few concerns here. First off, the disease prevalence data in this study were based on self-report of current medical diagnoses – the questions asked whether disorders had been “formally diagnosed by a medical professional.” The baseline, ‘national average’ comparison prevalence rates, however, were not gathered in this way.

The ‘national average’ data in the mood disorders category, for instance, are taken from the NCS-R survey (data collected 2001-2003.) The NCS-R survey did not ask people whether they’d been diagnosed with a mood disorder. Instead, trained interviewers asked participants a series of questions about their mood, emotions, sleep, and other symptoms, and made diagnoses based on strict criteria.

Doctors in the real world don’t diagnose depression the NCS-R way, so we can’t compare the NCS-R estimate of mood disorder prevalence to the estimate of diagnosed prevalence from Karpinski et al.’s survey. It’s comparing Malus and Citrus.

appleorange

Secondly, I have concerns about the sample. This wasn’t a study of high-IQ people. It was a study of Mensans, a self-selected subgroup of high-IQ people. 6.5 million Americans fall in the top 2% of IQ, and only 55,000 of them are members of American Mensa.

In other words, Mensans make up about 0.8% of high-IQs, and Karpinski et al. have data from less than 10% of Mensans, so the sample is seriously unrepresentative.

The ‘national average’ comparison data, however, were taken from nationally representative American samples. The age, gender, and ethnic demographics of the Mensa respondants differ considerably from the national average.

Even if we take the results of this study at face value, the ‘hyper-brain/hyper-body’ theory is rather horribly simplistic. It reminds me of ancient Greek humorism, or 19th century neurology’s talk of ‘nervous excitement’. The brain is not a gland that just pumps excitement when aroused.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: mental health, papers, select, selfreport, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Patrick Sussmann

    Thanks for this post! I feel like the paper was getting at something, but your criticisms echoed my feelings about it. I think there is something to the idea that “ignorance is bliss” but maybe that’s a grass is greener type of fallacy.

  • OWilson

    Mensa membership involves more than a high intelligence. It attracts elitists who need peer recognition and approval.

    It is as boring a group, as a room full of politicians, a room full of Hollywood actors, or a room full of beauty pageant contestants.

    • https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=UUwbGJwCdp96FKSLuWpMybxQ Lee Rudolph

      It attracts elitists who need peer recognition and approval.

      A would-be “elitist” who can accept as “elite” such a large fraction of the population as 1 in 50 isn’t doing elitism right. But I suppose there are inner circles to strive for…

      • OWilson

        Like all Associations they’ll be walking all over each other to get on the executive board, and the committees! :)

        • Erik T.

          That isn’t really true. Psychopaths will to power like that, not brsoniny pocket protector geeks, I know, my mom got me in when I was 12 and I played tribal pursuit with bestcasca result.. My mom was a local proctor for Mensa and indeed had low self concept, despite decent brain power (ironically not as high as my dad in most ways or even myself ) but she limited her lust for acceptance to that; most geeks are not as predatory as Bill Gates and although he is an example of the extreme end of how a smart guy can become maniacal, he ain’t the worst billionaire out there. I haven’t attended a Mensa meeting for 25 years, but I still recall what they were like…. think geek squad, not psychopaths business people or politicians. George Bush and Trump wouldn’t make Mensa btw.

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      Mensa was formed as a British social group to breed against reversion to the mean (now being mean indeed – average bulk tested 83-85 IQs in Los Angeles high schools). Average people are doormats, broad in application. Performing high intelligence is increasingly an ice pick, obsessive-compulsive in narrow areas and overall not social.

      psychoneuroimmunological process” “ACK! THBBFT!”

      A typical Orange County Mensa monthly newsletter mailing is staffed by a literal rocket scientist, a patent attorney and past Mayor of a local city, an organic chemist, a lawyer, a concert instrumentalist, two housewives, and a sheet metal salesman. A past member enabled reliable thermonuclear warhead detonation using a Cessna part. Clever fellow. Each and all like to hear themselves talk, soliloquies rather than colloquies.

  • Dyrne

    It seems pretty obvious that introspection requires abstract thought. While insensitive to say, this is the reason low IQ populations (thinking of a particular one in the US) have always been reported to have fewer such illnesses.

  • TLongmire

    The stomach is very much like the brain and perhaps individuals with high IQs need a more enriched diet or they become more susceptible to those conditions.

  • Gary Dingleberry

    Histimine

  • mrmethane

    I let my membership lapse after the first year. However, among those members I met, elitism wasn’t a notable characteristic. Lack of social skills seemed more prevalent, along with awareness of same. Hmmm – lots of slagging from the “earth people” making comments here….

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+