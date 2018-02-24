Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

About that New Antidepressant Study

By Neuroskeptic | February 24, 2018 7:52 am

A new Lancet paper about antidepressants caused quite a stir this week. Headlines proclaimed that “It’s official – antidepressants work“, “Study proves anti-depressants are effective“, and “Antidepressants work. Period.”

Wew.

The truth is that while the Lancet paper is a nice piece of work, it tells us very little that we didn’t already know, and it has a number of limitations. The media reaction to the paper is frankly bananas, as we’ll see below.

Here’s why the new study doesn’t tell us much new. The authors, Andrea Cipriani et al., conducted a meta-analysis of 522 clinical trials looking at 21 antidepressants in adults. They conclude that “all antidepressants were more effective than placebo”, but the benefits compared to placebo were “mostly modest”. Using the Standardized Mean Difference (SMD) measure of effect size, Cipriani et al. found an effect of 0.30, on a scale where 0.2 is considered ‘small’ and 0.5 ‘medium’.

The thing is, “effective but only modestly” has been the established view on antidepressants for at least 10 years. Just to mention one prior study, the Turner et al. (2008) meta-analysis found the overall effect size of antidepressants to be a modest SMD=0.31 – almost exactly the same as the new estimate.

Cipriani et al.’s estimate of the benefit of antidepressants is also very similar to the estimate found in the notorious Kirsch et al. (2008) “antidepressants don’t work” paper! Almost exactly a decade ago, Irving Kirsch et al. found the effect of antidepressants over placebo to be SMD=0.32, a finding which was, inaccurately, greeted by headlines such as “Anti-depressants ‘no better than dummy pills‘”.

The very same newspapers are now heralding Cipriani et al. as the savior of antidepressants for finding a smaller effect…

lol

I’m not criticizing Cipriani et al.’s study, which is a huge achievement. It’s the largest antidepressant meta-analysis to date, including an unparalleled number of difficult-to-find unpublished studies (although both Turner et al. and Kirsch et al. did include some.) It includes a broader range of drugs than previous work, although it’s not quite comprehensive: there are no MAOis, for instance, and in general older drugs are under-represented.

Even so, Cipriani et al. meta-analyzed the evidence on all of the most commonly prescribed drugs, and they were able to produce a comparative ranking of the different medications in terms of effectiveness and side-effects, which is likely to be useful.

It’s important to bear in mind however that the meta-analysis only included ‘acute’ trials of about 8 weeks duration. This is a big limitation because a lot of people take antidepressants for much longer than this (I’ve been on mine for about 10 years, ironically the age of the Kirsch et al. paper). The absence of long-term antidepressant trials isn’t Cipriani et al.’s fault: there just aren’t very many of them out there, unfortunately.

Another caveat is that a meta-analysis is only as good as the data that goes into it, and one concern that hangs over pretty much all antidepressant trials is the issue of unblinding, which I’ve blogged about before. According to some people, all of the benefits of antidepressants might just be a placebo effect, driven by people who feel side-effects and then assume that the drug must be working, making them happier. I don’t subscribe to this view but there is very little good evidence either way.

Overall, there’s no big surprises here. The new paper confirms what we already knew about antidepressants, and the media confirmed what we knew about the media.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: antidepressants, mental health, papers, select, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Bernard Carroll

    Good comments, NS. PhRMA never got serious about studying clinically meaningful subtypes of “depression’ so most data in the meta-analysis just bear on a weak construct called “major depression.” Add to that corruption in the trials and a secular rise in placebo response rates, and an effect size of around 0.3 is about as good as we can expect. For MAOIs in atypical depression and for tricyclics in melancholic depression the effects are considerably greater. For instance NNT (number needed to treat) is around 10 for SSRI drugs in current trials, compared with around 3 for TCAs in early classic studies.

    Bottom line: this analysis by Cipriani et al just bears on current muddled diagnostic and treatment practice, not on the true potential of at least some antidepressant drugs.

  • Joar Guterstam

    The last caveat you mention, about the effect possibly being caused by unblinding due to side-effects, was adressed recently by Hieronymus et al. They found no support for that hypothesis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/29155804/?i=2&from=hieronymus%20mega

  • Bernard Carroll

    I was also puzzled by the apparent strength of agomelatine in the report. In an earlier meta-analysis, Cipriani and colleagues reported that it was close to useless. See https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23999482

  • PersonalPeaceGarden

    I was stuck by how much more effective a given drug was in a head-to-head comparison when it was the novel drug than when it was the control drug. This suggests to me that despite the authors’ efforts to include as much unpublished data as possible, there is still a strong possibility that publication bias is affecting the results.

    • Chris King

      ^^^best read of the paper… of course, that’s what I found to be most disturbing and consistent as well.

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      yes, I can’t see any benign explanation for that

  • Costa Vakalopoulos

    Couple of points relating to probable underestimation of positive treatment effects. As a clinician, therapy is complex at times. Long term untreated depression is a risk in early cognitive decline with some evidence to suggest ssris are protective. The effects of antidepressants might be improved with treatment augmentation of ssri particularly with poor sleep hygiene or non responders i.e. mood stabilizers.

  • Boomer12k

    You can’t tell by me…I was on two of them at different times last decade…Paxil, and another one…. you cannot tell me they work, just because a person is sitting there quiet… the Paxil made me feel like a hollow, wooden door, with a hole in my chest. The other made me feel like I was on MT EVEREST in the morning…I had the chills so bad… both were bad for a person with a thyroid issue…which I had….They are NOT so much “anti-depressants” as they are ANTI-EMOTION PILLS….and they have SIDE EFFECTS… some mimic DEPRESSION….
    My emotional technique has done more for me over the last nine years, than ANY DRUG…. if you are interested in such a technique…I hope you will give my work a look-see….I am an Emotional Researcher with the problems myself. Since 2009, I have done the technique on my negative emotions over 3285 times, successfully. Even this morning on Stress and Anxiety. Visit my blog, and learn more ABOUT my technique. Look at each section. Click VERSIONS on the top menu bar….
    http://hnc-today.weebly.com/happiness-is-no-charge-blog-page

  • http://russwilson.coffeecup.com/ RustyRiley

    Unfortunately, something few have commented on is the relative degree of Un-acceptability of almost all of them — “haven’t we been there!” — you’re a very rare case, having stuck it out for 10 years! How effective can any drug be if people won’t take it, or keep on taking it?

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+