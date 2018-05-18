Slug Life: About That Injectable Memory Study

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Neuroskeptic | May 18, 2018 1:15 pm

A study claiming that a “memory” could be transferred from one animal to another in form of an injection has caused a lot of excitement. The Futurist said that Scientists Transferred Memories From One Snail to Another. Someday, They Could Do The Same in Humans. But I have to say I’m not convinced.

In the paper, published in eNeuro, UCLA researchers Alexis Bédécarrats and collagues report that they extracted RNA from the neurons of sea slugs (Aplysia) after training them to be sensitive to touch. This RNA, when injected into untrained Aplysia, caused them to become sensitized to touch as well, as this key figure shows:

aplysia

The authors hypothesize that the RNA may have induced epigenetic changes in the neurons of the recipient animals which caused the sensitization. This would be a radically different mechanism of memory to the one accepted by most neuroscientists, which is based on the specific pattern of synaptic connections between cells, and which could never be injected.

The discovery that RNA from trained animals can transfer the engram for long-term sensitization in Aplysia offers dramatic support for the idea that memory can be stored nonsynaptically, and indicates the limitations of the synaptic plasticity model of long-term memory storage. In addition, our results suggest that RNA could eventually be used to modify, either enhance or depress, memories.

There’s a couple of reasons why I don’t think this is evidence of “memory transfer”.

Firstly, what was transferred here was hardly a memory in the usual sense of the word. It is simply an increase in the sensitivity of a set of neurons, a single reflex pathway. This ‘memory’ is not specific to any particular stimulus. The training consisted of shocking the animals, which makes them more likely to withdraw in response to touch – not to shock, but any touch. It’s just “turning up the dial” on that reflex. It is hard to see how this relates to the far more complex types of memory in humans.

Secondly, the claimed transfer by RNA injection seems biologically implausible. This isn’t my field, but as far as I know from molecular biology, you can’t just inject RNA into an animal’s bloodstream (or haemocoel in this case) and expect it to enter cells. ‘Naked’ RNA (or DNA) is a large molecule and large molecules don’t cross membranes without help, as I understand it.

Now, Bédécarrats et al. do discuss this point, citing evidence that ‘naked’ RNA can become encapsulated inside packages called exosomes and that this could allow them to enter cells. However, the authors don’t show any evidence that this would be possible with the kind of RNA that they injected, or indeed that their RNA did enter the cells at all. Direct evidence of this would make the whole thing more believable.

Admittedly, I think RNA injections transfering memory is slightly more plausible than the famous 1960’s paper claiming that worms could ingest memories by eating other worms – although that cannibalistic mind-meld was supposedly based on RNA as well.

Overall, like the previous paper from this lab that I covered, I think this is interesting work that deserves further research, but I’m far from being convinced that we need to rethink conventional theories of memory. Not yet anyway.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: animals, genes, papers, select, Top Posts
  • David Glanzman

    I’m afraid you have a fundamental misconception of what memory is. We claim that our experiments demonstrate transfer of the memory—or essential components of the memory—for sensitization. Now, although sensitization may not comport with the common notion of memory—it’s not like the memory of my Midwestern grandmother’s superb blueberry pies, for example—it nevertheless has unambiguous status as memory. Formally, sensitization is a type of nonassociative learning/memory; by definition, it is not stimulus-specific. Another example of nonassociative learning/memory is habituation, my inability to feel the watch on my wrist unless for some reason I need to attend to it. Nonassociative forms of memory differ from associative forms of learning and memory, such as classical conditioning and operant conditioning; but although there are formal and mechanistic differences between nonassociative and associative memory, that does not mean that nonassociative memories are not real memories. We do not claim in our paper that declarative memories—such as my memory of my grandmother’s blueberry pies—or even simpler forms of associative memories like those induced during classical conditioning—can be transferred by RNA. That remains to be seen.

    Another important point is that many of the same cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie sensitization—CREB, monoamines, and NMDARs (in the case of so-called “site-specific” sensitization)—have also been shown to be critical to associative memory, particularly classical conditioning. Indeed, CREB activation, whose role in learning-related synaptic plasticity was originally demonstrated by Eric Kandel and colleagues (Dash et al., Nature 345:718-721, 1990) in Aplysia, has now been shown to be essential for many forms of associative memory in mammals. Notice that the type of synaptic plasticity examined in the original CREB study in Aplysia, long-term facilitation, has been implicated in sensitization, the same form of learning and memory that was the subject of our eNeuro paper. It is now indisputable that the basic processes that underlie simple forms of learning and memory in simpler organisms—snails, flies, crayfish—are recapitulated in more complex forms of learning and memory in more complex organisms, including humans, a situation predictable from knowledge of evolution.

    Your knowledge of molecular biology appears quite out-of-date. I urge you to read the papers we cite in the eNeuro paper regarding cell-to-cell communication by noncoding RNAS. You should read also the two studies on Arc, published just this year, that we cite (Pastuzyn et al., Cell 172:275-288 e218, 2018; Ashley et al. Cell 172:262-274.e211, 2018). Those studies show that the protein for Arc, an immediate early gene product whose induction is regulated by CREB and which is prominently involved in various forms of synaptic plasticity and learning, resembles retroviral capsid proteins. Like retroviruses, the Arc protein contains RNA. And just as retroviruses transfer viral RNA to infected cells, Arc capsid proteins transfer RNA between neurons; this transference is mediated by exosomes, or extracellular vesicles. What is the neuronal function of the Arc RNA? One doesn’t know at present, but I’m willing to bet that one of its functions is to regulate learning-related epigenetic changes, exactly the sort of changes that we believe mediate the memory transfer effect we report.

    You are certainly right to be skeptical of our claim of RNA-mediated memory transfer. And I fully appreciate your skepticism, having worked in the field of synaptic plasticity and learning and memory for 38 years. But your skepticism should be better informed.

  • David Glanzman

    I have posted a response to this, but I do not see it under the Comments. Any idea why?

