RIP OAPL: An Academic Publisher Vanishes

By Neuroskeptic | October 15, 2018 2:08 pm

A dubious predatory academic publisher called Open Access Publishing London (OAPL) seems to have died. Their website has gone down, taking some 1,500 scientific papers with it. What can we learn from this?

rip_oapl

Long-time readers will remember my series of posts on OAPL back from when I first investigated it in 2013. As far as I can tell, it was a one-man operation. The man turned out to be a Dr. Waseem Jerjes. Jerjes is a dental surgeon with many legitimate research papers to his name, and he was formerly editor of a journal for well-known publishers BioMed Central (BMC).

OAPL published dozens of journals on their now-defunct website, from OA Anaesthetics to OA Women’s Health. These journals claimed to be peer-reviewed and some boasted well-known researchers on their editorial boards.

Eventually, the OAPL story went cold. By early 2015, the OAPL site was no longer being updated. Some researchers who’d had papers accepted by OAPL journals in the final few months were left in the lurch by this, their manuscripts lost in limbo. At that point, however, papers that had been published were still accessible.

Now, the OAPL website hosts nothing more than a ‘domain name expired’ message and a series of links to things like “Bass Fishing Trips Near Me”. All those papers – over 1,500 if I recall correctly – have just been un-published. Vanished. The journals that published these papers no longer exist.

Fortunately, many of the lost papers are still available elsewhere online, e.g. on the author’s own webpage, or on mirroring services such as SemanticScholar.org. However, some papers seem to have fallen through the cracks and, with no mirrors, they really have vanished. For example, a Google Scholar citation is all that remains of this one:

deadpaper

It would be wrong to think that none of this matters because OAPL were never a serious publisher. Although OAPL did publish some dreadful papers, most of their output seemed to be serious work from legitimate researchers. These innocent researchers are the victims here. They paid money for OAPL to publish their work, and now it’s gone.

This case also raises interesting questions about the nature of academic publication. Can the former OAPL papers still be considered “published work”, if they are nowhere to found in any publication? Will anyone really miss the lost papers – or have they already become ‘too old’ to bother reading in today’s fast-paced science world? Does anyone read papers, anyway?

As for OAPL, I’m sure they’re not the first publisher to vanish and they surely won’t be the last, but it doesn’t seem right to allow papers, trusted into your care by the authors, to just disappear. Then again, what do I know? I’m no expert on ethics – unlike, say, Waseem Jerjes, who recently edited a book about “Research Integrity and Publication Ethics.”

  • https://youtu.be/6dm5fk84HtU Lee Rudolph

    The Google-Scholar-cited paper is, in fact, available at the Internet Archive, at this URL. It was non-trivial to find (at least for me; I had to start from the information in the Google citation you quoted, trim it down a bit, and pray), and though the Internet Archive also has copies (collected at various dates) of the defunct homepage http://www.oapublishinglondon.com, I couldn’t manage to navigate from there to the required article using only information that I found on the homepage together with the lead author’s name and the title (which were in the citation, unlike the journal name, publication date, volume, etc.—OA Case Reports 2013 Aug 08;2(8):72, according to the PDF available at the first URL above).

    I agree that the situation is deplorable, but it is not perhaps entirely unsalvageable by the afflicted authors, no thanks to their publisher.

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      Interesting… thanks!

  • smut clyde

    I’m no expert on ethics – unlike, say, Waseem Jerjes, who recently edited a book about “Research Integrity and Publication Ethics.”

    Inquiring minds are wondering whether Kugler Publications charged him and his co-editors.

  • FSE

    > Can the former OAPL papers still be considered “published work”, if they are nowhere to found in any publication?

    In days of old, publications were exclusively made of paper, and they occasionally went out of print. That inevitably meant that some publications, for all practical purposes, were inaccessible.

    Listing a publication on your CV was no guarantee that anyone could actually read the publication, and nobody gave it a second thought.

    And I suspect that in this case, most of the authors probably still have a version of the OA paper somewhere on their laptop. It’s not really “lost” if you can simply ask the author for a copy.

+