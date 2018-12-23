Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Do You Believe in Eye-Beams?

By Neuroskeptic | December 23, 2018 6:20 am

Do you believe that people’s eyes emit an invisible beam of force?

According to a rather fun paper in PNAS, you probably do, on some level, believe that. The paper is called Implicit model of other people’s visual attention as an invisible, force-carrying beam projecting from the eyes.

To show that people unconsciously believe in eye-beams, psychologists Arvid Guterstam et al. had 157 MTurk volunteers perform a computer task in which they had to judge the angle at which paper tubes would lose balance and tip over. At one side of the screen, a man was shown staring at the tube.

The key result was that volunteers rated the tube more likely to tip over if it was tilted in the direction away from the man gazing at it – as if the man’s eyes were pushing the tube away. The effect was small, with a difference in the estimated tip-angle of just 0.67 degrees between tipping-away and tipping-towards the man, but it was significant (p=0.006). No such effect was seen if the man was blindfolded, suggesting that his eyes had to be visible in order for the sense of force to be felt.

Some smaller follow-up experiments replicated the effect and also showed (Experiment 4) that the effect didn’t work if participants were told the tube was full of heavy concrete, which is consistent with the idea that people believed the eye-beams to be very weak.

Guterstam et al. conclude that:

People construct an implicit model of other people’s vision as an active process that emerges from an agent and that can physically affect objects in the world. This fictitious influence of gaze on objects is extremely subtle. If it were not, people would presumably notice the discrepancy between their perceptions and reality.

This is a fun paper because the belief that vision involves a force or beam coming out from the eyes is actually a very old one. The theory is called “extramission” and it was popular among the ancient Greeks, but few people would admit to believing in eye-beams today – even if the concept is well known in recent fiction:

hero_beams

In fact, Guterstam et al. quizzed the volunteers in this study and found that only about 5% explicitly endorsed a belief in extramission. Excluding these believers didn’t change the experimental results.

This study seems fairly solid, although it seems a little fortuitious that the small effect found by the n=157 Experiment 1 was replicated in the much smaller (and hence surely underpowered) follow-up experiments 2 and 3C. I also think the stats are affected by the old erroneous analysis of interactions error (i.e. failure to test the difference between conditions directly) although I’m not sure if this makes much difference here.

eyebeam

CATEGORIZED UNDER: funny, papers, select, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • OWilson

    The ancient Greek version went something like, you can only see a small needle dropped on a floor, if your eye beams happen to fall on it. It does not “find” your eyes.

    Good enough, for those days. :)

    • Erik Bosma

      Well, they just really had it backwards.

  • Arvid Guterstam

    Thanks for this very nice post about our study. It was a happy surprise to discover it in my Twitter feed today! I would like the address the two points that you bring up in the last paragraph, one of which a reviewer of this paper actually also remarked on. I was meaning to write a short comment, but it got somewhat out of hand, so let me I apologize beforehand for a lengthy response!

    First, the fact that a greater number of participants was needed to observe a robust tilt bias effect in experiment 1 compared to experiments 2 & 3 is probably related to exp 1 being conducted online on MTurk while exp 2 & 3 were in-lab experiments. Conducting online studies using MTurk has many advantages, but a major drawback is that you can’t control where participants are looking on the screen, if they have other windows open while doing your task, if they properly understand the task instructions, etc. Thus, the signal-to-noise ratio in exp 1 was substantially lower than in exp 2 & 3 (which were conducted in a controlled laboratory environment with eye tracking), which could explain the higher number of participants needed in exp 1.

    The issue of how the report the statistics is one that we thought about deeply, and I am quite sure we reported them correctly. First, it should be noted that each of the bars shown in the figure is already a difference between two means (mean angular tilt toward the face vs. mean angular tilt away from the face), not itself a raw mean. What we report, in each case, is a statistical test on a difference between means. If I interpret your argument correctly, it suggests that the critical comparison for us is not this tilt difference itself, but the difference of tilt differences. In our study, however, I would argue that this is not the case, for a couple of reasons:

    In experiment 1 (a similar logic applies to exp 2), we explicitly spelled out two hypotheses. The first is that, when the eyes are open, there should be a significant difference between tilts toward the face and tilts away from the face. A significant different here would be consistent with a perceived force emanating from the eyes. Hence, we performed a specific, within-subjects comparison between means to test that specific hypothesis. Doing away with that specific comparison would remove the critical statistical test. Our main prediction would remain unexamined. Note that we carefully organized the text to lay out this hypothesis and report the statistics that confirm the prediction. The second hypothesis is that, when the eyes are closed, there should be no significant difference between tilts toward the face and tilts away from the face (null hypothesis). We performed this specific comparison as well. Indeed, we found no statistical evidence of a tilt effect when the eyes were closed. Thus, each hypothesis was put to statistical test. One could test a third hypothesis: any tilt difference effect is bigger when the eyes are open than when the eyes are closed. I think this is the difference of tilt differences asked for. However, this is not a hypothesis we put forward. We were very careful not to frame the paper in that way. The reason is that this hypothesis (this difference of differences) could be fulfilled in many ways. One could imagine a data set in which, when the eyes are open, the tilt effect is not by itself significant, but shows a small positivity; and when the eyes are closed, the tilt effect shows a small negativity. The combination could yield a significant difference of differences. The proposed test would then provide a false positive, showing a significant effect while the data actually do not support our hypotheses.

    Of course, one could ask: why not include both comparisons, reporting on the tests we did as well as the difference of differences? There are at least two reasons. First, if we added more tests, such as the difference of differences, along with the tests we already reported, then we would be double-dipping, or overlapping statistical tests on the same data. The tests then become partially redundant and do not represent independent confirmation of anything. Second, as easy as it may sound, the difference-of-differences is not even calculatable in a consistent manner across all four experiments (e.g., in the control experiment 4), and so it does not provide a standardized way to evaluate all the results.

    For all of these reasons, we believe the specific statistical methods reported in the manuscript are the simplest and the most valid. I totally understand that our statistics may seem to be affected by the erroneous analysis of interactions error, at first glance. But on deeper consideration, analyzing the difference-of-differences turns out to be somewhat problematical and also not calculatable for some of our data sets.

  • Arvid Guterstam

    Thanks for this very nice post about our study. It was a happy surprise to discover it in my Twitter feed today! I would like the address the two points that you bring up in the last paragraph, one of which a reviewer of this paper actually also remarked on. I was meaning to write a short comment, but it got somewhat out of hand, so let me I apologize beforehand for a lengthy response!

    First, the fact that a greater number of participants was needed to observe a robust tilt bias effect in experiment 1 compared to experiments 2 & 3 is probably related to exp 1 being conducted online on MTurk while exp 2 & 3 were in-lab experiments. Conducting online studies using MTurk has many advantages, but a major drawback is that you can’t control where participants are looking on the screen, if they have other windows open while doing your task, if they properly understand the task instructions, etc. Thus, the signal-to-noise ratio in exp 1 was substantially lower than in exp 2 & 3 (which were conducted in a controlled laboratory environment with eye tracking), which could explain the higher number of participants needed in exp 1.

    The issue of how the report the statistics is one that we thought about deeply, and I am quite sure we reported them correctly. First, it should be noted that each of the bars shown in the figure is already a difference between two means (mean angular tilt toward the face vs. mean angular tilt away from the face), not itself a raw mean. What we report, in each case, is a statistical test on a difference between means. If I interpret your argument correctly, it suggests that the critical comparison for us is not this tilt difference itself, but the difference of tilt differences. In our study, however, I would argue that this is not the case, for a couple of reasons:

    In experiment 1 (a similar logic applies to exp 2), we explicitly spelled out two hypotheses. The first is that, when the eyes are open, there should be a significant difference between tilts toward the face and tilts away from the face. A significant different here would be consistent with a perceived force emanating from the eyes. Hence, we performed a specific, within-subjects comparison between means to test that specific hypothesis. Doing away with that specific comparison would remove the critical statistical test. Our main prediction would remain unexamined. Note that we carefully organized the text to lay out this hypothesis and report the statistics that confirm the prediction. The second hypothesis is that, when the eyes are closed, there should be no significant difference between tilts toward the face and tilts away from the face (null hypothesis). We performed this specific comparison as well. Indeed, we found no statistical evidence of a tilt effect when the eyes were closed. Thus, each hypothesis was put to statistical test. One could test a third hypothesis: any tilt difference effect is bigger when the eyes are open than when the eyes are closed. I think this is the difference of tilt differences asked for. However, this is not a hypothesis we put forward. We were very careful not to frame the paper in that way. The reason is that this hypothesis (this difference of differences) could be fulfilled in many ways. One could imagine a data set in which, when the eyes are open, the tilt effect is not by itself significant, but shows a small positivity; and when the eyes are closed, the tilt effect shows a small negativity. The combination could yield a significant difference of differences. The proposed test would then provide a false positive, showing a significant effect while the data actually do not support our hypotheses.

    Of course, one could ask: why not include both comparisons, reporting on the tests we did as well as the difference of differences? There are at least two reasons. First, if we added more tests, such as the difference of differences, along with the tests we already reported, then we would be double-dipping, or overlapping statistical tests on the same data. The tests then become partially redundant and do not represent independent confirmation of anything. Second, as easy as it may sound, the difference-of-differences is not even calculatable in a consistent manner across all four experiments (e.g., in the control experiment 4), and so it does not provide a standardized way to evaluate all the results.

    For all of these reasons, we believe the specific statistical methods reported in the manuscript are the simplest and the most valid. I totally understand that our statistics may seem to be affected by the erroneous analysis of interactions error, at first glance. But on deeper consideration, analyzing the difference-of-differences turns out to be somewhat problematical and also not calculatable for some of our data sets.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+