Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

The Ghost of Libet Returns

By Neuroskeptic | October 31, 2019 10:36 am

Last month, I blogged about the famous Libet experiment and how this 1983 study, which was once heralded as undermining the concept of free conscious will, has now been reinterpreted in a less radical way.

Libet et al. found an electrical potential, the Readiness Potential (RP), that emerged in the brain about 1 second before the onset of voluntary movement. The key finding was that the RP also preceded the conscious intention to move. This seemed to suggest that the brain was ‘deciding to move’ before the conscious mind.

However, recent work by neuroscientist Aaron Schurger and colleagues cast doubt on this interpretation. Schurger et al. argued that the RP is not actually a marker of a decision process in the brain, but merely reflects random brain fluctuations that might influence decisions.

But now, in an interesting twist, a new paper has appeared that casts doubt on Schurger’s theory. And – double twist – Schurger is one of the authors.

The new paper is called Do readiness potentials happen all the time? and it’s from Travers, Khalighinejad, Schurger and Haggard in Neuroimage.

Travers et al. searched through EEG data (from this paper) looking for evidence of random RP’s that don’t culminate in actions, which should be common according to Schurger’s hypothesis. In a nutshell, they didn’t find any convincing RP-like events except immediately before voluntary actions:

The conventional view of the RP is that it represents a specific, causal precursor to voluntary actions that is produced after the unconscious decision to act has been made (Kornhuber and Deecke, 1965; Libet, 1985). Our results are entirely consistent with this view.

This is an interesting set of results that help support the original interpretation of the Libet study. I’m not sure I’m fully convinced by Travers et al.’s approach though.

The authors created a RP ‘template’ by averaging over all of the real RPs (i.e. the periods leading up to voluntary actions), then searched to see if this template matched the rest of the EEG data. It’s a good idea in principle, but the problem is that the RP is quite a weak effect at the best of times. Here, we can see that the ‘similarity to RP’ index only slightly rises just before voluntary actions (blue line – note the small rise before time 0.0) – and those are the canonical RPs!

So I don’t think that this paper offers conclusive evidence against the Schurger hypothesis. Even so, it seems that the ghost of Libet et al. (1983) has returned to haunt neuroscience (and philosophy) once again. Happy Halloween!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: EEG, papers, philosophy, science, select, Top Posts, Uncategorized
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+