«

That Interstellar Asteroid is Pretty Strange. Could It Be…?

By Corey S. Powell | November 23, 2017 10:36 am
Illustration of `Oumuamua, the first-known interstellar asteroid. Its unusual shape and color offer cryptic clues about the nature of objects from other solar systems. The challenge now is to find more of these messengers from the stars. (Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Illustration of `Oumuamua, the first-known interstellar asteroid. Its unusual shape and color offer cryptic clues about the nature of objects from other solar systems. The challenge now is to find more of these messengers from the stars. (Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser)

It isn’t aliens. It’s never aliens.

That’s the only sensible answer whenever astronomers spot something truly weird in space. That unusual radio blip from the planet Ross 128b? Not aliens. Potential SETI signal SHGb02+14a? Not aliens. The mysterious ‘alien megastructure’ star? Probably not aliens, either. There are so many unexplored natural explanations for unusual phenomena, and so many ways to make errors, that the starting assumption has to be no, no, a thousand times no, it is not aliens.

Then astronomers observed `Oumuamua, the first known interstellar asteroid, as it raced out of the solar system. Its wildly elongated shape resembles that of a rocket stage or–even more enticingly–the interstellar ship from Arthur C. Clarke’s science-fiction novel Rendezvous with Rama. Soon sober-minded reporters (including this one) were exchanging curious messages: Could this ‘asteroid’ actually be an alien artifact? How would we know?

Deep breath. Let’s take this one step at a time. On October 19, the automated Pan-STARRS 1 telescope (which is primarily intended to scan the sky for potentially hazardous, Earth-approaching asteroids) detected an unusual object. It was originally regarded as a possible comet, catalogued as C/2017 U1. By the end of the month, though, astronomers could clearly see that it was something much more remarkable.

First, the ‘comet’ had no fuzz; it was clearly not a comet but rather a fast-moving asteroid. It got a new designation, A/2017 U1 (A for asteroid). Much more intriguing, though, was its orbit. It was moving past the sun on a hyperbolic path, a trajectory indicating that it originated from beyond our solar system. It got another new designation, introducing a naming scheme never used before: 1I/2017 U1 (I for interstellar).

The Pan-STARRS team quickly picked a more apt name for such an important object. It’s now known as `Oumuamua (pronounced ‘oh-oo-moo-ah-moo-a’), a Hawaiian word that translates roughly as ‘messenger from the distant past.’

`Oumuamua came from the direction of Vega. It's now racing back out to interstellar space at 26 kilometers per second. (Credit: ESO/K. Meech et al)

‘Oumuamua came from the direction of Vega. It’s now racing back out to interstellar space at 26 kilometers per second. (Credit: ESO/K. Meech et al)

Researchers had long theorized that space should be full of comets and asteroids ejected from other solar systems during their early days. Their models showed that planetary formation is a messy business, with many small objects kicked out as big proto-planets form. `Oumuamua is the first proof that they were right. It’s also our first direct look at an intact visitor (as opposed to dust specks) from another solar system.

We didn’t get much of a chance to study it, unfortunately. By the time `Oumuamua was discovered it was already past the sun, on its way back to the stars and off into the darkness. Astronomers at the world’s major observatories rushed to see what they could learn from it. They began amazing, rapid-fire studies. And what they found was…rather odd.

`Oumuamua rotates rapidly, every 7.3 hours. As it spins, its brightness changes drastically, indicating a highly elongated shape. Karen Meech at the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy concluded that the asteroid is about 400 meters long but only one tenth as wide. It’s shaped like a fat cigar, or maybe more like a fire extinguisher–an apt point of comparison, since the asteroid is also very red, similar to some of the objects in our solar system’s distant Kuiper Belt but also broadly similar to some metallic asteroids.

Sharply varying brightness of `Oumuamua indicates a long, tubular shape. Like a more extreme version of known comets and asteroids or...like some fictional starships. (Credit: ESO/K. Meech et al)

Sharply varying brightness of `Oumuamua indicates a thin, tubular shape, like a more extreme version of known comets and asteroids…or like some fictional starships. Dots indicate brightness measurements; white dashes show the modeled light curve for a object 10 times as long as it is wide. (Credit: ESO/K. Meech et al)

Those unexpected traits caught the attention of a number of armchair scientists on Twitter, especially after the European Southern Observatory released a pair of evocative (albeit highly speculative) illustrations of `Oumuamua, including the one at the top of this post. Several leading researchers got drawn into the conversation as well.

The thing doesn’t look natural. So here we are again: Could it be artificial? How would we know?

First, there could be the obvious giveaways. It might be emitting radio signals or some other artificially modulated form of radiation. (We didn’t see that.) It might adjust its course in some way. (We didn’t see any deviation from a normal gravitational path.) It might give off a heat signature indicating some kind of engine or internal energy source. (We didn’t see that either, although nobody has looked at `Oumuamua in the far infrared.)

Then the chatter moved on to more elusive speculations. Could this be a dead, abandoned spaceship? Could it perhaps be instrumented but not actively powered? Jason Wright from Penn State summarized some of the conversation in a helpful, nicely skeptical blog post.

There are so many ET ideas to consider that it’s impossible to state with complete certainty that `Oumuamua is not somehow associated with an intelligent alien civilization. Still, Occam’s Razor says it’s unlikely that the very first object we ever see from interstellar space just happens to be a spaceship–a slow, inert, disguised spaceship–built by aliens. Aliens whom we have no evidence actually exist, incidentally.

Fortunately, we can do better than that. Andy Rivkin at Johns Hopkin’s Applied Physics Lab reminded me of a great test case. In 2002, astronomers noticed a small, fast-spinning object in an unusual Earthlike orbit. Spectroscopic observations revealed rough matches with aluminum and paint containing titanium oxide. The object was quickly identified as an Saturn V rocket upper stage, probably from Apollo 12.

A Saturn V third stage like the one discovered adrift in 2002. If something like this arrives from deep space, we will know. (Credit: NASA)

A Saturn V third stage like the one discovered adrift in 2002. If something like this arrives from deep space, we will know. (Credit: NASA)

In other words, artificial objects tend to look artificial. Granted, we knew what to look for when trying to identify an Earth rocket. Granted further, an alien artifact that has been floating through space for millions of years could be heavily altered by radiation and micrometeorites. But still–there’s nothing about `Oumuamua that looks fake. Just weird.

Which brings me to the final, most exciting point. `Oumuamua is not the end of the story; it is just the beginning. The planet-formation models suggest that one to ten interstellar objects pass through our solar system every year! We haven’t seen them before because they tend to be fast and faint. New tools like the Pan-STARRS survey finally caught one that happened to pass especially close to the sun.

Future surveys will be more sensitive, and now scientists will be looking more actively for other visitors to see if they are like `Oumuamua or if they are something else entirely. The Large Synoptic Survey Telescope will be revolutionary in that regard. Right now, `Oumuamua is in a class of one. We don’t now if it is an outlier or if it is somehow typical of the objects that zoom past us from other star systems. Soon, though, we will have a whole catalogue of such objects to study and puzzle over.

We will learn about their compositions, their shapes, their trajectories through the galaxy. Already we can see from its motion that `Oumuamua does not seem to be associated with any of the nearby stars. We will see how many interstellar objects are rocky asteroids and how many are icy comets. We will begin to collect direct evidence of what happened to planets in other star systems, so we can compare their history to our own.

And maybe, must maybe–I know, I’m inching back onto the crazy train here–but if any of those objects show any sign of artificial origin, there’s an excellent chance we’ll know that, too.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    10:1 axis ratio and a mean radius of 102±4 m, DOI:10.1038/nature25020

    The is no way to spontaneously random aggregate that shape. There is no way to collisionally spall it off re the Giant’s Causeway. It is not biological re stromatolites. Unless its cross section is round it will have three different principle moments of inertia and tumble rather than rotate (about its short axis). Three origins are allowed by observation:

    …1) Anisotropic progressive radial aggregation re stalactites. It’s more than a km long.
    …2) Extrusion re frost flowers. It’s more than a km long.
    …3) Fabrication. It’s a derelict starship.

    It was exquisitely aimed at our star. We are idiots. Bloody plot its reciprocal orbit to trace its origin, then SETI. Bloody don’t send a radio signal there.

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      Occam’s Razor says it’s unlikely that the very first object we ever see from interstellar space just happens to be a spaceship

      Occam’s Razor demands the very first object we ever see from interstellar space just happens to be a spaceship. If you wish to hit target, aim at it.

    • Flightcrew

      BIG TIME don’t send a radio signal there!

    • Corey S Powell

      Current estimate is that `Oumuamua is 400 meters long, not over a km.

      Some reasons to be dubious about an ET origin:

      Standard models of planetary formation imply that each star system sheds trillions of objects into interstellar space, so finding one passing through our solar system is not a surprise. There should be up to 10 interstellar objects passing by us each year, and astronomers have been looking for them for decades. Selection bias means that the first discovery is overwhelmingly likely to be an object passing close to the sun.

      Aspect ratio of `Oumuamua *is* a surprise, but the shape is not well constrained because we don’t know its orientation or possible albedo variations on its surface. Note that elongated objects (though less extreme) are common in our solar system, not formed via any of the mechanisms you have listed.

      Finally, note that at its interstellar velocity of 26 km/sec, `Oumuamua will take 50,000 years to reach the distance to the next star system. That would be a slow path to colonization!

  • Ld_Elon_Postman_RoyalMale

    Occam’s razor states a high probability, cuz humans can do it, FIRST, too.
    But its likely a high possibility due to determined factor of ZERO evidence of other life, but evidence of human/intellectual ability.

    Besides one will state again, looks like a targeted trajectory hit aimed at earth using mercury as trigger, just missed. that’s why its being classed as a message from ming the merciless.

  • Pascal Bourguignon

    As long as it’s balistic, there’s no reason to believe it’s artificial. On the other hand, it would be very cool to send and land a sonde on it, so that it may brought back along outside of the solar system in that direction. I wonder if there’s still time to make a mission?

  • George Levanduski

    “Aliens whom we have no evidence actually exist, incidentally.” Do we have to see someone shaking hands with them at a press conference? The authorities stifle widespread publicity of what is known about ETs. The Nazis had help, and now we know they were busy in South America and Antarctica after the defeat of Germany. Von Braun said he could put us on the moon and beyond in a year or two if they gave him the go ahead.

    Our wealth-obsessed rulers don’t even want us to know too much about human origins. There are pure-blood Cherokee Indians with DNA that matches that of a Semitic tribe who lived in the heart of Israel when Jesus Christ was born.

    The apparent weight-counteracting effects demonstrated with high-voltage electrically charged devices does not depend on electrostatic repulsion. High-energy electromagnetics is actually electrogravitic. Gravity waves! Antigravity propulsion. The force is in the opposite direction of electrical polarity. Now we know what Tesla was up to with his car driven by a box with an antenna! Think in terms of Kecksburg PA (de Glocke: the Bell) and the weird test structure for it in France for which the Germans allocated more defense resources than at the front until they could get it out of there!

    • Sven_Golly

      “There are pure-blood Cherokee Indians with DNA that matches that of a Semitic tribe who lived in the heart of Israel when Jesus Christ was born.”

      No there aren’t. Dial back on the mescaline George.

  • Anil Prasantha

    This is a computer generated picture. What we actually know is the proportion. 1 to 10 ratio.
    According to one article, there are no asteroid with this ratio in our solar system.
    What is the mechanism of forming an asteroid with this proportion ratios?
    What is the chance of random interstellar asteroid, very accurately travel this close to the sun and inner planets in Goldilock region?
    We have already discovered hundreds of exoplanets with the possibility of billions. Do we think that there are no other advanced civilisation among these planets?
    Check the position of the planets when this object passed through the solar system. Close fly by sun and closest approach to a planet is Planet Earth, extremely unusual very elongated shape. If this is a natural object, it is extremely rare co incident.
    This is a flyby mission to planet earth, until proven otherwise.
    No wonder we get the attention, of any other civilisation, because we were emitting lot of radiation, radio waves, nuclear explosions etc.
    For a probe of an adequately advanced civilisation, flyby distance of 1/4 AU, like this one is adequate to gather reasonable amount of information .
    Heat signature is rubbish. No advance civilisation will waist energy in heat.
    Transmission, ok it will transmit after passing other planets.
    How do we know wether there is a course correction about 100 light years away, when it sensed our radio transmission?
    In astronomical distances, this is a Bull’s eye to sun and planet earth.

  • Monday Morning Warrior

    Funny how MAN thinks he has all the answers…just because it doesn’t fit our perception of a “space traveler”…Foo foo it immediately…how small man really is…we are but an insignificant piece of rock among Quadrillions…but oh Man knows it’s not from another planet…pfft…you’re not as smart as you think you are!

    • disqusaurus_rex

      It has nothing to do with any sort of “all answers”, and a lot more to do with the fact that out there in space, rocks vastly outnumber spaceships – so the odds are very, very long that this isn’t a spaceship and is in fact just a rock. (Particularly given that the colour of the object is exactly what you’d expect from a rock long exposed to cosmic rays, which is exactly what an interstellar rock would be.)

    • Corey S Powell

      I think you have it upside down. Scientists start from the position that they *don’t* have the answers. They start with the questions, make observations, and go from there. They are looking for evidence about what this object is, and learning as they go. If you start with a belief that `Oumuamua is an artificial creation, before you have any evidence to support such belief–well, *that* would be assuming you have all the answers.

  • TLongmire

    Nobody is questioning wether their interpretation of dimming is correct🤔

  • Sven_Golly

    I have been waiting for an article to mention “Rendezvous with Rama”, thanks Corey.

  • Electronic Fish Lure

    Is that a giant space joint sent by aliens to tell earth to chill out… :-)

  • Birdie opp.

    It’s Gumto!!!

  • http://www.tohodo.com/ 10basetom

    It’s obviously a Zentradi fly-by ;).

Out There

Notes from the far edge of space, astronomy, and physics.

About Corey S. Powell

Corey S. Powell is DISCOVER's Editor at Large and former Editor in Chief. Previously he has sat on the board of editors of Scientific American, taught science journalism at NYU, and been fired from NASA. Corey is the author of "20 Ways the World Could End," one of the first doomsday manuals, and "God in the Equation," an examination of the spiritual impulse in modern cosmology. He lives in Brooklyn, under nearly starless skies.

See More

See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+