It’s a Small Solar System After All
Many years ago, this magazine was owned by the Walt Disney Corporation, and I would sometimes get one of the company’s earworm songs caught in my head: “It’s a Small World,” the musical accompaniment to the ride of the same name at Disney World in Florida. That song has popped up in my brain again recently, but in a very different and more majestic context. We are entering a new stage in the exploration of the solar system, one that inverts the theme of much that came before. Big is out and small is in.
The hot destinations in space right now are comets and asteroids–including asteroid Bennu, now coming into view of the ambitious OSIRIS-REx probe. The most innovative robotic explorers are the size of a briefcase. And in NASA’s latest pivot, the long-term plan to send humans back to the Moon and on to Mars is beginning on a decidedly modest scale, with a set of low-budget, privately built lunar explorers. Cue the mental music: “It’s a Small Solar System (After All).”
To be fair, planetary scientists have been working hard to explore the small bodies of the solar system at least since Halley’s Comet passed close to the Sun three decades ago. But effort really kicked into high gear only in 2014, when the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Rosetta probe arrived at Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko and sent back dazzling images and data from the rubber-duck-shaped comet. Rosetta also deployed a small lander, Philae, that didn’t work quite as planned but that greatly added to the drama of the mission. Previous spacecraft had revealed comets only as fuzzy, cryptic objects. Rosetta turned Comet 67P into a world of its own.
Not to be outdone, the Japanese space agency (JAXA) sent its Hayabusa2 probe to the asteroid Ryugu with four landers in tow. I covered the early results of the mission in an earlier blog post. Ryugu is shaped like a top, strewn with rubble. Early views of Bennu show an intriguingly similar shape; apparently this is a common result of a rapid rotation, low gravity, and a weak internal structure. OSIRIS-REx will officially arrive at Bennu on December 3. We will get to know this 500-meter-wide asteroid a whole lot better in the weeks to come.
The current doubling up on small asteroids offers just a hint of what is coming soon. JAXA plans to follow up with the DESTINY+ mission to Phaethon, a bizarre “rock comet” that appears to be rocky but sheds dust into a cometlike tail.
NASA has three very different asteroid missions in the works. Lucy will visit seven different Trojan asteroids, primitive bodies that share an orbit with Jupiter but travel ahead of or behind the giant planet in its course around the Sun. Psyche will explore an object of the same name–a bizarre metallic asteroid that may be the remnant core of an ancient, shattered protoplanet. DART will fly an impactor into a small near-Earth asteroid to test technologies for deflecting a body on a collision course. ESA may send a follow-up mission, Hera, to explore the aftermath of the impact.
That list doesn’t even include possible missions by the Indian and Chinese space agencies. Nor does it reflect the real explosion that is likely to follow a few years after.