The Moon is Finally Getting the Attention It Deserves
We’ve reached another “will they or won’t they?” cliffhanger in the long-running soap opera, When Will Humans Return to the Moon? Last May, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine promised that a crew would be landing there by 2028. “To many, this may sound similar to our previous attempts to get to the Moon,” he admitted. “However, times have changed. This will not be Lucy and the football again.” A month ago, Vice President Pence added a big plot twist, now declaring that “it is the stated policy of this administration and the United States of America to return American astronauts to the Moon within the next five years.”
A return to the Moon by 2024? Despite the bold rhetoric, it’s a weak “maybe” at best.
Unofficial sources estimate that fulfilling Pence’s goal will cost around $40 billion over the next five years–which is to say, twice as much as the entire annual NASA budget. Congress would have to approve that spending, and so far there’s no obvious political support for it. But even if human exploration gets kicked into the future yet again, robotic exploration of the Moon is definitely taking off–and this is where the drama gets real, and really interesting.
Although NASA has not had a presence on the surface of the Moon since the 1970s, it has had a hugely successful decade-long presence around the Moon with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). China has been busy on the Moon: Chang’e-3, its first lunar lander, touched down in 2013, and Chang’e-4 is currently conducting the first surface explorations of the lunar farside. Beresheet, created by the Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL, almost became the first private mission to the Moon three weeks ago. It was derailed by a software command error that occurred when it was just 14 kilometers from touchdown.
There’s a lot more to come on the robotic side of the story. The SpaceIL team has already begun work on Beresheet 2, building on the lessons learned from their near-success. India is working on Chandrayaan-2, a lander and rover that could launch as early as this month. China has at least four more Chang’e lunar landings in the works, including sample return missions, aiming to build a robust robotic lunar infrastructure before sending astronauts (or rather, taikonauts) sometime in the 2030s.
But it’s a question I’ve been hearing all of my life, from after-the-fact handwringing about why the United States spent so much money on the Apollo program to before-the-fact scolding that sending humans back to the Moon would be a waste of resources better used to solve problems here on Earth. Heating up again with the Pence announcement.
The science case. The exploration case. The current issue is doing it right, and so far the signs aren’t encouraging. LRO shows how much there is to learn, and we are so so far from sending people to Mars. The Moon is there, and we are wasting it…but maybe not for long.
LHB, SPA, water, weathering, dust, atmosphere, caves, activity, formation.
Learning to live in low g, managing radiation, ISRU, water, psychology (farside).