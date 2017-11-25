Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Lava Reaches the Surface at Indonesia’s Agung as Eruptions Continue

By Erik Klemetti | November 25, 2017 6:27 pm
The new eruption at Indonesia's Agung on November 26, 2017. Webcam capture.

The new eruption at Indonesia’s Agung on November 26, 2017. Webcam capture.

It appears that the small blast that happened earlier this week at Indonesia’s Agung was, in fact, the opening salvo of something more. New explosions happened today at Agung and in the dusk, a red glow from lava was clearly seen at the summit of the volcano, reflecting off the ash plume (see below). You can watch the eruption on a webcam pointed at Agung and the top image is a shot of the ashy plume seen on the morning of November 26. The PVMBG has moved Agung back to the Orange alert level (the 3rd of 4).

What does this mean? Well, it means that we should expect eruptions to continue (see video below). Air travel in and out of Bali have already been disrupted by the ash-rich explosions that have sent volcanic debris as high as ~6.5 kilometers (22,000 feet), although the observed plume itself during the day reached only ~1.5 kilometers (5,000 feet). The Darwin VAAC (Volcano Ash Advisory Center) has the ash drifting to the southeast over Bali and Lombok. Drone footage from the volcano taken on November 25 (before the new eruptions) showed a new pit crater likely made by the November 21 eruption.

Light ash is falling in the area around the volcano as well (see below), so people living near Agung should be cautious going outside without proper breathing protection. Thousands more people have left their homes to join the over 140,000 how have already fled the volcano.

There has not been a big change in the seismicity at the volcano either, especially compared to the peaks of earthquakes in October (see below).

Earthquakes at Indonesia's Agung as of November 26, 2017. PVMBG.

Earthquakes at Indonesia’s Agung as of November 26, 2017. PVMBG.

I will try to update this post if things change, but so far, the new eruptions have been relatively small … but the arrival of new magma at the summit crater is the big change.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Rocky Planet, Science, Science Blogs
MORE ABOUT: Agung, eruption video, Indonesia, volcanic hazards, volcano monitoring
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    What does this mean?” Tourist knickknacks, doodads, gewgaws, and tchotchkes fashioned by pressing molten lava in molds. Consumer garden fertilizer containing magic volanica ash. Run with it not from it.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Rocky Planet

Rocky Planet covers all the geologic events that made and will continue to shape our planet. From volcanoes to earthquakes to gold to oceans to other solar systems, I discuss what is intriguing and illuminating about the rocks beneath our feet and above our heads. Ever wonder what volcanoes are erupting? How tsunamis form and where? What rocks can tell us about ancient environments? How the Earth might change in the future? You'll find these answers and more on Rocky Planet.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+