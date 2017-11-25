Lava Reaches the Surface at Indonesia’s Agung as Eruptions Continue
It appears that the small blast that happened earlier this week at Indonesia’s Agung was, in fact, the opening salvo of something more. New explosions happened today at Agung and in the dusk, a red glow from lava was clearly seen at the summit of the volcano, reflecting off the ash plume (see below). You can watch the eruption on a webcam pointed at Agung and the top image is a shot of the ashy plume seen on the morning of November 26. The PVMBG has moved Agung back to the Orange alert level (the 3rd of 4).
@eruptionsblog Looks like Agung has started a magmatic eruption. pic.twitter.com/xMZbJ2nzCo
— Tyler (@Volcanoluver) November 25, 2017
What does this mean? Well, it means that we should expect eruptions to continue (see video below). Air travel in and out of Bali have already been disrupted by the ash-rich explosions that have sent volcanic debris as high as ~6.5 kilometers (22,000 feet), although the observed plume itself during the day reached only ~1.5 kilometers (5,000 feet). The Darwin VAAC (Volcano Ash Advisory Center) has the ash drifting to the southeast over Bali and Lombok. Drone footage from the volcano taken on November 25 (before the new eruptions) showed a new pit crater likely made by the November 21 eruption.
Video Gunung Agung dari daerah Muncan pagi ini, yang diabadikan masyarakat. #GunungAgung #GunungAgungSiaga pic.twitter.com/UaOlUiliLX
— BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) November 26, 2017
Light ash is falling in the area around the volcano as well (see below), so people living near Agung should be cautious going outside without proper breathing protection. Thousands more people have left their homes to join the over 140,000 how have already fled the volcano.
Light ashfall from the #Agung eruption. Don’t get this in your eyes – trust me, it hurts. This is from personal experience. https://t.co/xZXTrpKsRP
— Dr Janine Krippner (@janinekrippner) November 26, 2017
There has not been a big change in the seismicity at the volcano either, especially compared to the peaks of earthquakes in October (see below).
I will try to update this post if things change, but so far, the new eruptions have been relatively small … but the arrival of new magma at the summit crater is the big change.
