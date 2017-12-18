Time to Vote for the 2017 Volcanic Event of the Year!

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Erik Klemetti | December 18, 2017 8:40 am
The steaming island of Bogoslof, the 2016 Pliny winner, seen on August 26, 2017. The eruption was declared over on December 8, 2017. AVO/USGS.

Yes, it is that time of the year again. For those of you who read my old blog, Eruptions, you know that each year, I ask the readers to vote for the Volcanic Event of the Year — or, as I’ve dubbed it, the Pliny. If you need some refresher on what was all the volcanic activity from the year, check out the Smithsonian/USGS Global Volcanism Program’s Weekly Volcanic Activity Report or the abridged highlights of the year in the Atlantic.

Here’s our Pliny winners from the past:

2009: Sarychev Peak, Russia
2010: Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland
2011: Puyehue-Cordón Caulle, Chile/Argentina
2012: Tolbachik, Russia
2013: Etna, Italy
2014: Holuhraun-Barðarbunga, Iceland
2015: Colima, Mexico
2016: Bogoslof, Alaska

You can cast a ballot with up to 3 volcanoes ranked 1 to 3. Vote by leaving a comment here, tweeting your picks to @eruptionsblog with #2017pliny or emailing me (rockyplanetblog at gmail). The polls will be open until December 26 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time, so cast your ballot and I’ll count down the top volcanoes as 2017 closes out.

  • Holger_Alberta

    Alright, here are my three picks for this year’s Pliny award:

    1. Mt. Agung.
    2. Mt. Sinabung.
    3. Piton de la Fournaise

    Bogoslof would have been a contender, had it not won last year already.

    • Alcide Cloridrix

      Pliny award to la fournaise…. Why not Kilauea ?…. Too much of a milquetoast for my liking…

      • Holger_Alberta

        Yeah, the ocean entry (firehose style) was nice, indeed. I guess Kilauea gets under-appreciated due to its slow but steady eruption style…

  • M F

    1. Kambalny.
    2. Agung.
    3. Sheveluch.

    • Alcide Cloridrix

      Yeah, Old schmoky Scheveluch… Didn’t think about him. The Russian marathon runner of dome growth….On and on he goes…

    • Alcide Cloridrix

      Kambalny was just like Poas and Agung so far, just a wee burp….

  • Mark Mogk

    1 Agung
    2 Agung
    3 Agung

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    I’m hoping the growing big molten blob under Vermont blows for Festivus. Even Satan has had Her fill of Bernie Sanders.

  • OWilson

    Here’s mine:

    The Giant Blob under Yellowstone
    The Giant Blob under Vermont
    The Giant Slide into the ocean of the Hawaiian Island Volcanoes

    Not really volcanoes. Yet!

  • Alcide Cloridrix

    This year was so volcanically quiet, it’s hard to find a contender…. I suggest Fuego, because it kept on chugging its paroxysms, making a boring year just a wee bit less so. Poas might be worthy of notice, but overall was a big disappointment. Agung was a bit of a surprise too.

  • Alcide Cloridrix

    Sorry for talking way too much, just thought of another contender…. Sinabung.

    In the order for the top 3…

    Fuego.
    Sinabung.
    Sheveluch.

    The others are just disappointing distractions.

  • Szabi

    1. Sinabung
    it was a
    long dormant volcano up to 2010 and now since 2013 it is one of the most
    active and most dangerous volcanoes of the Earth!

    2. Fuego
    many spectacular paroxismal eruptions also this year. It is in a highly active period

    3. Erta Ale
    It produced the longest lava flow of this year!

    and

    3. Agung
    a
    volcanic crisis situation was formed, where the interrelationship
    between volcanic acitivity and society response is tested… of course
    there is a great attention whether it will produce another big eruption
    as it was in 1963

