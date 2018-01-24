Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Mayon Eruption Is Producing Lava Fountains and Pyroclastic Flows

By Erik Klemetti | January 24, 2018 9:07 am
Lava fountain from the summit crater of Mayon in the Philippines seen on January 23, 2018. This lava fountain is likely a few hundred meters tall. PHIVOLCS.

Lava fountain from the summit crater of Mayon in the Philippines seen on January 23, 2018. This lava fountain is likely a few hundred meters tall. PHIVOLCS.

In the Philippines, Mayon is erupting spectacularly, creating a lava flow that stretches over 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the crater, 600-meter lava fountains, pyroclastic flows that followed gullies for 5 kilometers (~3 miles) from the summit and explosions that are sending ash and volcanic debris over 3-5 kilometers (10,000-15,000 feet) into the air.

Videos (below) show ash plumes and glowing debris spewing from the crater during these blasts and lava fountaining episodes. It’s a notably strong increase in activity since the Mayon began erupting last week.

Cauliform ash plume from Mayon in the Philippines, seen on January 23, 2018. Pyroclastic flows can be seen on the right side of the image at the base of the plume. PHIVOLCS.

Cauliform ash plume reaching thousands of meters over Mayon in the Philippines, seen on January 23, 2018. Pyroclastic flows can be seen on the center of the image just underneath the white cloud deck. PHIVOLCS.

At this point, over 56,000 people have evacuated from the area near the volcano due to the threat of ash and pyroclastic flows from Mayon. Of these hazards, pyroclastic flows are the most immediate danger to people living near the volcano. Philippine officials have been imploring people to leave the 8-kilometer, no-go zone around Mayon and not return until it is safe. They are going so far as to request power and water to be shut off to these towns to keep people out. The ash fall from these eruptions is also dangerous, and over 30,000 dust masks have been distributed so far, but more aid is needed.

The vigor of these eruptions means PHIVOLCS has put Mayon on alert level 4 (of 5). It would take a sustained eruption, rather than Mayon’s current fits and starts, for a 5 alert. Still, PHIVOLCS volcanologists are concerned that larger eruptions could follow. Measurements of the volcano show that it is inflating, suggesting a continued input of magma into Mayon, feeding these eruptions.

The grey ash plume and a thermal hot-spot from lava within the crater could be seen clearly on the January 22, 2018 MODIS image from NASA’s Aqua satellite (below).

The dark grey ash plume and red thermal anomaly at the summit of Mayon, seen on January 22, 2018. NASA - Aqua.

The dark grey ash plume and red thermal anomaly at the summit of Mayon, seen on January 22, 2018. NASA – Aqua.

One thing repeat here: Eruptions at Mayon and Kusatsu in Japan, along with the earthquake off Alaska, are in no way directly connected. They are all produced via Earth’s plate tectonics, but they are not indication that one event “triggered” the others. Anyone saying otherwise is selling you pseudoscience and nonsense.

 

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    Collect volcanic ash, sell it as upscale soil amendment. Get it up agri-giant corn pimp Archer-Daniels-Midland’s nose (a billion gallons fuel ethanol/year) and you will be filling ships of 2 TEU containers.

    January 31 is a supermoon total lunar eclipse when the Earth is near perihelion around the sun. The planet will quadrupole flex more than usual. Temblor and volcanic things will rumble in February.

  • OWilson

    Can we please wait until this latest round of plate techtonics has quieted down, before we rush to “Geoengineer” the atmosphere in which we live and breath, and that sees world record agricultural food production every year.

    Don’t call us, we’ll call you, ok? :)

Rocky Planet

Rocky Planet covers all the geologic events that made and will continue to shape our planet. From volcanoes to earthquakes to gold to oceans to other solar systems, I discuss what is intriguing and illuminating about the rocks beneath our feet and above our heads. Ever wonder what volcanoes are erupting? How tsunamis form and where? What rocks can tell us about ancient environments? How the Earth might change in the future? You'll find these answers and more on Rocky Planet.
