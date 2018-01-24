Mayon Eruption Is Producing Lava Fountains and Pyroclastic Flows
In the Philippines, Mayon is erupting spectacularly, creating a lava flow that stretches over 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the crater, 600-meter lava fountains, pyroclastic flows that followed gullies for 5 kilometers (~3 miles) from the summit and explosions that are sending ash and volcanic debris over 3-5 kilometers (10,000-15,000 feet) into the air.
Videos (below) show ash plumes and glowing debris spewing from the crater during these blasts and lava fountaining episodes. It’s a notably strong increase in activity since the Mayon began erupting last week.
At this point, over 56,000 people have evacuated from the area near the volcano due to the threat of ash and pyroclastic flows from Mayon. Of these hazards, pyroclastic flows are the most immediate danger to people living near the volcano. Philippine officials have been imploring people to leave the 8-kilometer, no-go zone around Mayon and not return until it is safe. They are going so far as to request power and water to be shut off to these towns to keep people out. The ash fall from these eruptions is also dangerous, and over 30,000 dust masks have been distributed so far, but more aid is needed.
PANOORIN: Bulkang Mayon, muling nagbuga ng makapal na usok at abo, Martes ng umaga
The vigor of these eruptions means PHIVOLCS has put Mayon on alert level 4 (of 5). It would take a sustained eruption, rather than Mayon’s current fits and starts, for a 5 alert. Still, PHIVOLCS volcanologists are concerned that larger eruptions could follow. Measurements of the volcano show that it is inflating, suggesting a continued input of magma into Mayon, feeding these eruptions.
TINGNAN: Bulkang Mayon, muling nagbuga ng lava kaninang alas-9:40 ng gabi.
The grey ash plume and a thermal hot-spot from lava within the crater could be seen clearly on the January 22, 2018 MODIS image from NASA’s Aqua satellite (below).
One thing repeat here: Eruptions at Mayon and Kusatsu in Japan, along with the earthquake off Alaska, are in no way directly connected. They are all produced via Earth’s plate tectonics, but they are not indication that one event “triggered” the others. Anyone saying otherwise is selling you pseudoscience and nonsense.
