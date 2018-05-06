Lava Flows and Sulfur Dioxide Threaten Leilani Estates on Kilauea
The new eruption far on the East Rift zone of Kilauea is continuing. The latest count has at least 10 fissure vents erupting (see below) on the east side of Leilani Estates and more cracks in the ground, some releasing copious sulfur dioxide gas. The lava flows coming from the fissures vents that are intermittently erupting has destroyed at least 5 homes so far with more being threatened and has overrun a number of roads. The lava fountains from the active fissure vents have reached as high 70 meters (215 feet) — you can watch some of the impressive footage of the eruption below. All of the Leilani Estates subdivision has been evacuated with little idea when residents might be permitted back into their homes.
In some of the most stunning video, you can see a fissure erupting in the middle of an area of homes. These vents could be active for weeks-to-months, so many of these homes could be inundated with lava. This part of Hawaii is by no means wealthy, so the stakes are high for the people who live in Leilani Estates — many of which may not be able to just “pick up and leave”.
Video by Mick Kalber, Vimeo
However, it is the sulfur dioxide gas that is the real danger to people, as the concentrations being emitted are high enough to kill someone — the sulfur dioxide combines with water in your lungs and throat to form sulfuric acid! The sulfur dioxide plume has been mapped from the Suomi-NPP satellite, spreading to the southwest of the eruption.
The USGS is doing a great job providing updates on the eruptions in Leilani Estates


Up at the summit of Kilauea, the floor of the Halema’uma’u Caldera has dropped 10 centimeters (~4 inches) since April 23 and the lava lake in the caldera as seen a drop of 128 meters (518 feet) in a little less than a week! All the eruptions at Pu’u O’o have ceased, including the formerly active 61g lava flow field, so it seems that the most active part of the volcano is the new Leilani Estates eruption, at least for now.
This eruption is reminiscent to the 2014 activity at Fogo in the Cape Verde Islands. That island hotspot volcano (much like Kilauea) produced lava flows that destroyed multiple towns. Lava flows are nearly unstoppable as a volcanic hazard, with only some success in diverting flows at Heimaey in Iceland during the 1973 and around Etna in Italy. In all cases, people were able to get out of harm’s way, but structures were destroyed by the advancing lava.