Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Over 500 Homes Now Destroyed by the Continuing Kīlauea Eruption

By Erik Klemetti | June 11, 2018 10:15 am
Fissure 8 lava fountain and flow, seen on June 10, 2018. USGS/HVO.

Fissure 8 lava fountain and flow, seen on June 10, 2018. USGS/HVO.

The eruption that started near Leilani Estates on Kīlauea’s Lower East Rift Zone is now in its second month and so far, there is little to indicate that the eruption might be ending soon. Fissure 8 (webcam) is still the dominant player in the eruption, currently erupting three lava fountains that reach ~50 meters (~180 feet) and feed the lava flows that have erased Kapoho Bay. What’s worse is the lava flows that did head towards Vacationland on Kapoho Bay have now raised the total of homes destroyed by the eruption to over 500. Micro-house shelters are being built in Pahoa to accommodate the evacuees from the eruption, many of which will likely not have a home to return.

With the continued ocean entry producing hazardous laze and Fissure 8 pumping out copious sulfur dioxide, it might be some time before the people who lived in the area can head back to to what, if any, remains of their homes and property. Some residents have been able to return in places where the eruption seems to be over, but that could change quickly if fissures reactivate.

Lava flows reaching the Pacific Ocean in the former site of Kapoho Bay. Seen on June 10, 2018. USGS/HVO.

Lava flows reaching the Pacific Ocean in the former site of Kapoho Bay. Seen on June 10, 2018. USGS/HVO.

The lava delta that is formed where Kapoho Bay (above) used to be now extends over 2 kilometers (1 miles) into the Pacific (see below). There are areas where it seems that lava is flowing out under the sea, possibly as lava tubes carry the flows further than the shoreline. Beyond that, the new land (which is state-owned, by the way) is still very unstable like all lava benches/deltas. The channels bringing lava to the sea has also spawned some “spillover” flows has the lava breaches the levees.

The river that is carrying lava to the sea was examined by a drone recently and you can really see how the lava moves fluidly … but like a very sticky fluid. Even though it is flowing, it is stickier than cold honey. The darker patches on the flow are parts of the lava that has already started to cool as it hits what is frigid area (maybe 25ºC) compared to the 1150ºC lava. If the crust cools enough, you can cover over the lava flow and create a lava tube, which helps move lava further as that roof insulated the flow. That is how the lava flows that spilled over Pahoa in 2014 got as far as they did from their source at Pu’u O’o.

Speaking of Pu’u O’o, the vent on the upper East Rift Zone of Hawai’i may now be a former vent. After over 35 years of eruption, the collapse that occurred as the Leilani Estates eruption and the new breakouts in the lower East Rift Zone seem to have shut down the long-lived spatter cone and lava lake. An overflight of Pu’u O’o (below) shows the pit where the activity once was and not much happening beyond some steaming ground.

At the summit, USGS scientists have been able to notice a periodicity to the earthquakes and explosions that occur. While being far from perfectly predictable, there is a pattern of rising earthquakes until an explosion, then an abrupt drop in earthquakes before the cycle starts again. We will see if this pattern continues, but it is likely influenced by the continued collapse of the summit crater as the whole summits deflates. The summit area has been blanketed in ash and debris, while massive cracks have formed due to this subsidence of the land surface. Even the former Halema’uma’u overlook that closed in 2008 due to the establishment of the lava lake has now disappeared into the growing crater.

The USGS is beginning to release some estimates of the volume of lava erupted so far – right now, it is ~0.1 cubic kilometers. That might not sound like much, but that is 3.8 billion cubic feet, or enough to pave all of Rhode Island in a little over an inch of shiny, new lava. Luckily, the lava on Kīlauea has been confined to a relatively small area, so a vast majority of the Big Island has been unaffected by the continuing eruption.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Rocky Planet, Science, Science Blogs
MORE ABOUT: Hawaii, Kilauea, lava flows, volcanic hazards, volcano, volcano monitoring
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Rocky Planet

Rocky Planet covers all the geologic events that made and will continue to shape our planet. From volcanoes to earthquakes to gold to oceans to other solar systems, I discuss what is intriguing and illuminating about the rocks beneath our feet and above our heads. Ever wonder what volcanoes are erupting? How tsunamis form and where? What rocks can tell us about ancient environments? How the Earth might change in the future? You'll find these answers and more on Rocky Planet.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+