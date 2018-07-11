Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Final 4 of the 2018 Geology World Cup

By Erik Klemetti | July 11, 2018 8:25 pm
2018 Geology World Cup

2018 Geology World Cup

Only 4 countries left in the 2018 Geology World Cup! Vote in the semifinal matches!

Game 1: Perú vs. Colombia

In what is likely a massive upset, Perú snuck by Russia by only a few percentage points. So, now the match for the finals is two South American teams. There isn’t a lot that sets Colombia and Perú apart: they both have active volcanoes, they both experience earthquakes, they both host parts of the Andes and parts of the Amazon Basin. Most people likely don’t even know that Colombia and Perú share a common border!

Game 2: Iceland vs. Japan

The second game is two island nations. One is dominated by basaltic volcanoes and a mid-ocean ridge (Iceland). The other is dominated by subduction zones (Japan). Japan might have many more earthquakes than Iceland, but Iceland runs the table on Japan in terms of glaciers. Both countries have actively grown in the past century thanks to volcanoes erupting in the ocean as well!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Rocky Planet, Science, Science Blogs
MORE ABOUT: Geology, World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Rocky Planet

Rocky Planet covers all the geologic events that made and will continue to shape our planet. From volcanoes to earthquakes to gold to oceans to other solar systems, I discuss what is intriguing and illuminating about the rocks beneath our feet and above our heads. Ever wonder what volcanoes are erupting? How tsunamis form and where? What rocks can tell us about ancient environments? How the Earth might change in the future? You'll find these answers and more on Rocky Planet.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+