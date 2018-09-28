Violent Tsunami Strikes Palu in Indonesia

Map showing the epicenter and expected shaking related to a M7.5 earthquake near Palu in Indonesia. USGS.
A M7.5 earthquake struck on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi today and it appears to have generated a significant tsunami that struck, at the very least, the city of Palu. The city is only about 78 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake. This uncorroborated video on Twitter shows the wave arriving:
This tsunami is somewhat unexpected as the earthquake does not appear to be similar to the massive 2004 Boxing Day earthquake, where the motion on the fault was caused by the collision of two plates. Instead, this appears to be strike-slip motion (side by side) similar to the San Andreas fault. [SPECULATION ALERT] However, with its coastal location, there may well have been undersea landslides that might have caused the tsunami [END].
Callan Bentley has suggest that Palu’s location may be part of the reason for such a significant tsunami. The city is at the end of the long bay and we saw during the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan that bays and inlets can amplify the size of tsunami waves. Again, this is speculation, but it could be the case here as well.
Trying to corroborate reports of a tsunami in #Palu Indonesia today due to the M7+ earthquake. It’s at the head of a big bay, which could theoretically amplify the wave’s effects. pic.twitter.com/wAQceKYYBF
