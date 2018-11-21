New Eruption at Alaska’s Veniaminof and Evacuations at Guatemala’s Fuego

Image from the Perryville (Alaska) FAA webcam showing the plume from Veniaminof (dark cloud behind the antenna). FAA.
Overnight, Alaska’s Veniaminof had its first eruption in a little over a year. An eruption plume reached 4.5 kilometers (15,000 feet) up and the plume was tracked spreading southeast for over 150 kilometers (90 miles). Visibility is low in the area of the Alaska Peninsula where Veniaminof is located, but the Perryville FAA webcam caught a glimpse of the dark grey ash plume (see above) this morning (Alaska time). The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert status to Red after this new eruption started.
The 2018 eruption of Veniaminof was relatively minor, but the activity in 2013 produced some spectacular lava fountains and flows from the volcano (see below). The current active vent is located within an 8 by 11 kilometer caldera. Eruptions in 1984 saw lava flows coat the main vent and make their way onto the caldera floor.
Lava bombs and ash from the 2013 eruption of Veniaminof. AVO/USGS.
