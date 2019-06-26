Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Ulawun in Papua New Guinea Has a Towering New Eruption

By Erik Klemetti | June 26, 2019 9:33 am
The growing ash plume from Ulawun in PNG, captured just after the eruption started on June 26, 2019. Image: Himawari-8, JMA.

For the second time in a week, a blast from a new eruption been flung over 10 kilometers into the sky. However, unlike Raikoke in Russia, this one came from a volcano that has a well-known history of big explosions.

Ulawun, on the Indonesian island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea, unleashed an eruption this morning (local time) that reached at least 13.5 kilometers (45,000 feet) high according to the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center. Himawari-8 captured a great sequence showing the growing, tan ash plume from Ulawun (below). Ash drifting out over the Pacific has now reached 19 kilometers (63,000 feet) but at least for now, the eruption looks to have ceased.

Some of pictures that have been floating around on social media (although not confirmed to be authentic, see below) suggest that the eruption produced a tall lava fountain. This would be reasonable for Ulawun as it tends to erupt basalt to andesite lava (think something like Italy’s Etna).

Hints of a potential new eruption had been seen last weekend, when the Rabaul Volcano Observatory reported an increase in earthquakes at the volcano. This could have been a precursor to the new eruption caused by magma rising underneath Ulawun.

The new major blast prompted evacuations for people living around the perennially-restless volcano. Although only a few thousand people live within 30 kilometers (~19 miles) of Ulawun, ash from this eruption might travel much further, impacting the over 60,000 that live within 100 kilometers (62 miles). Some flights have already been cancelled due to the eruption.

Ulawun has had off-and-on small eruptions for the past few decades but it has been 19 years since the last major explosions at the volcano. The VEI 4 event in September 2000 also generated a 12-15 kilometer (40-50,000 feet) ash plume. This tendency to produce major explosive eruptions prompted the volcanologist community to include it as one of the “Decade Volcanoes“, a list of volcanoes that pose significant danger to people living near it.

Needless to say (but I’ll say it anyway), these two eruptions over the past week are not connected beyond being on the same planet. The fact that they happened around the same time is just the product of a world with statistically-random eruptions.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Rocky Planet, Science, Science Blogs
MORE ABOUT: eruption, Papua New Guinea, satellite images, Ulawun, volcanic ash, volcanic hazards, volcano
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Rocky Planet

Rocky Planet covers all the geologic events that made and will continue to shape our planet. From volcanoes to earthquakes to gold to oceans to other solar systems, I discuss what is intriguing and illuminating about the rocks beneath our feet and above our heads. Ever wonder what volcanoes are erupting? How tsunamis form and where? What rocks can tell us about ancient environments? How the Earth might change in the future? You'll find these answers and more on Rocky Planet.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+