Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

I am Lionfish, hear me ROAR!

By Christie Wilcox | May 13, 2017 10:51 am
An invasive lionfish in the Bahamas. Photo by Mark Albins.

An invasive lionfish in the Bahamas. Photo by Mark Albins.

Ok, well maybe more like grunt or drum. Still, this recording comes from the first study to document that lionfishes—the invasive, venomous scourges of the Atlantic and Mediterranean—make sounds.

Many fish species use noise to communicate—so many, in fact, that their sounds can create a morning chorus on a reef akin to the wakening melodies of birds. There is even an entire family of fishes, the Haemulidae or “grunts,” whose common name reflects their soniferous tendencies. But while scientists have known about the noises of some fish species for decades, including many cousins of the lionfishes in the order Scorpaeniformes, no one had listened closely to determine if lionfish make sounds.

“Spearfishers have been saying for years that they can hear lionfish making noise after they have been speared and bagged,” explained Alex Bogdanoff, a PhD student at North Carolina State University. And there are notable behaviors—cooperative hunting and certain mating rituals—that would suggest that lionfishes might communicate audibly. But to confirm sound production in lionfishes, Bogdanoff and his colleagues had to isolate them from the cacophony of other reef sounds while still somehow stimulating them to make the noises they might normally.

"Can you hear me now?"—me holding a young invasive lionfish speared off the coast of North Carolina. Photo by NOAA intern Dave Matthews

“Can you hear me now?”—me holding a young invasive lionfish speared off the coast of North Carolina. Photo by NOAA intern Dave Matthews

The team placed several lionfish inside a concrete tank and recorded the soundscape for 5 days. They then analyzed the audio to describe their basic call characteristics—the types of sounds produced and audio features like frequencies and durations. They found that the lionfish they examined produced two distinct vocalization types: a hum-like call and the repetitive pulse sounds (or ‘drumming’) you can hear in the audio above.

The research wasn’t able to distinguish why the fish were making noise—”It is possible that lionfish use sounds during courtship and spawning, aggression, hunting, and as a response to threatening situations,” said Bogdanoff—so future investigations are necessary to discover which behaviors are associated with sound production, or whether different sounds are used for different purposes. Bogdanoff and his colleagues are already digging in to this, as well as determining anatomically exactly how the sounds are produced.

Bogdanoff and his colleagues are hopeful that this finding will help managers keep tabs on the ever-growing invasive populations in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. As a part of his dissertation work, Bogdanoff is working to develop a passive acoustic method for monitoring lionfish. Similar methods have been used to track rockfishes, a commercially important group of fishes that also happen to be evolutionary cousins of the lionfishes. “If lionfish use sounds for attraction or aggregation,” said Bogdanoff, such noises “could potentially be used to bolster control efforts.”

 

Learn more about lionfish at the Invasive Lionfish Web Portal

Citation: Beattie, M., Nowacek, D. P., Bogdanoff, A. K., Akins, L. and Morris, J. A. (2017), The roar of the lionfishes Pterois volitans and Pterois miles. Journal of Fish Biology. doi: 10.1111/jfb.13321

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Ecology, select, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: Acoustics, Lionfish, Sound
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Science Sushi

Real Science. Served Raw.

About Christie Wilcox

Dr. Christie Wilcox is a science writer and postdoctoral scholar at the University of Hawaii. She freelances for major media outlets including The New York Times and Popular Science. Her debut book, Venomous, releases August 2016 (Scientific American/FSG Books). To learn more about her life and work, check out her webpage or follow her on Twitter, Google+, or Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

@NerdyChristie on Twitter

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+