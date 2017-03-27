Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Mind Control & Alternative Burgers

By ayoon | March 27, 2017 9:41 pm

“Given humankind’s long history of struggling to find food, it makes sense that people are highly motivated to hunt it down, and that we experience intense pleasure when we finally eat it.” According to Lauri Nummenmaa, a neuroscientist at Aalto University in Finland, this evolutionary drive to secure food could also mean that fatty foods affect our neuronal activity. Researchers found a weight-dependent pattern in the opioid receptors of healthy weight versus morbidly obese women. If you have burgers on the brain, take some time to wonder: will alternatives to meat ever become mainstream?

Heady Stuff: New Research on how fat influences brain neuronal activity – The Scientist

Will Stem Cell Burgers Go Mainstream? – IFLS

CATEGORIZED UNDER: What We're Reading
MORE ABOUT: burgers, evolution, fat, food, neuroscience, stem cells
Science & Food

Science & Food brings you content on food and science including but not limited to: the scientific and culinary aspects of food that you eat; how knowledge of science and technology can be used to make better food; how science is integral to understanding the impact of food on our health and environment; as well as profiles of scientists and chefs that are advancing the frontiers of science and food.
