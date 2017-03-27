Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Wasabi Receptors & Smart Sushi Labels

By ayoon | March 27, 2017 9:52 pm

wasabi-receptor_custom-c20a4671dc132eb62d5d608cd87597ea1875f4cf-s800-c85

Researchers at UCSF have elucidated the structure of the receptor that makes our sensory nerves tingle when we eat wasabi. As this receptor is important in our perception of pain, knowing its shape should help in the development of new pain medications. At the company Thinfilm, a very thin electronic label was developed to be able to track vital information of of certain foods at each stage of the supply chain. This way, foods like sashimi salmon can have its temperature monitored from the warehouse to the grocery store, supplying information the consumer can use to decide whether to buy it and determine the best use-by date. The label offers a more accurate expiration date which could help decrease food waste and the number of cases of food-borne illnesses.

Sushi Science: A 3-D View of the Body’s Wasabi Receptor – NPR: Shots

Your Sushi May Be Getting Smarter – The Atlantic

CATEGORIZED UNDER: What We're Reading
MORE ABOUT: Davis Julius, expiration, food waste, food-borne illnesses, pharmaceuticals, research, sushi, technology, Thinfilm, UCSP, wasabi
Science & Food

Science & Food brings you content on food and science including but not limited to: the scientific and culinary aspects of food that you eat; how knowledge of science and technology can be used to make better food; how science is integral to understanding the impact of food on our health and environment; as well as profiles of scientists and chefs that are advancing the frontiers of science and food.
