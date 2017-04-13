Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Science & Food UCLA 2017 Public Lecture Series

By Ashton Yoon | April 13, 2017 10:28 pm

 

Public Lecture

The 2017 UCLA Science & Food public lecture series is here!

FOOD WASTE: Solutions Informed by Science (and what to do with your leftovers)

Tuesday, May 2nd
7:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Freud Playhouse, Macgowan Hall

World-renowned chef Massimo Bottura, UCLA professor Jenny Jay, Zero Waste Consultant and “Waste Warrior” Amy Hammes will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Evan Kleiman on “Food waste: solutions informed by science,” hosted by Dr. Amy Rowat, Science and Food, and the UCLA Healthy Campus Initiative. The discussion will focus on measuring the environmental effects of food waste, how policy influences food waste and its relationship to hunger and the environment.

General admission tickets are available for $25 from the UCLA Central Ticket Office (CTO) . Tickets can be purchased from the UCLA CTO over the phone or in person and will not include additional fees or surcharges. The UCLA CTO is located on-campus and is open Monday–Friday, 10am –4pm. A UCLA CTO representative can be reached during these hours at 310-825-2101. Tickets can also be purchased online from Ticketmaster for $25 plus additional fees. A limited number of $5 student tickets are available to current UCLA students. These must be purchased in person at the UCLA CTO with a valid Bruin Card.

For questions, please email laurah@ucla.edu.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Public Lectures, Science & Food
MORE ABOUT: Amy Hammes, food, food waste, Jenny Jay, Massimo Bottura, science, scienceandfood, sustainability, UCLA
Science & Food

Science & Food brings you content on food and science including but not limited to: the scientific and culinary aspects of food that you eat; how knowledge of science and technology can be used to make better food; how science is integral to understanding the impact of food on our health and environment; as well as profiles of scientists and chefs that are advancing the frontiers of science and food.
