Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Asparagus Season and Banana Problems

By Ashton Yoon | May 16, 2017 12:38 pm

20kitchen2-master768

Nothing welcomes spring as deliciously as an asparagus dish. But are you a little lost which is the freshest bunch on the shelf? How to best store them? Other ways to cook them besides oven roasting? City Kitchen’s got you covered. Where asparagus is a springtime treat, bananas are a year-round breakfast luxury. Unfortunately, its perennial availability puts it at risk for extinction.

Asparagus is Sweetest in Spring – The New York Times: City Kitchen

Humans Made the Banana Perfect—But Soon, It’ll Be Gone – Wired

CATEGORIZED UNDER: What We're Reading
MORE ABOUT: asparagus, bananas, food, science, science and food, spring
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Science & Food

Science & Food brings you content on food and science including but not limited to: the scientific and culinary aspects of food that you eat; how knowledge of science and technology can be used to make better food; how science is integral to understanding the impact of food on our health and environment; as well as profiles of scientists and chefs that are advancing the frontiers of science and food.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+