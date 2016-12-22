Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Women are better doctors than men.

By Seriously Science | December 22, 2016 12:14 pm
Photo: flickr/James Palinsad

Want to have a hospital stay that does not end in your own death? If so, you might want to request a female doctor when you check in. According to this study, female physicians had (slightly) lower mortality rates and readmission rates compared with male doctors in the same hospital. The reason? “Literature has shown that female physicians may be more likely to adhere to clinical guidelines, provide preventive care more often, use more patient-centered communication, perform as well or better on standardized examinations, and provide more psychosocial counseling to their patients than do their male peers.” Nice work, ladies!

Comparison of Hospital Mortality and Readmission Rates for Medicare Patients Treated by Male vs Female Physicians

“Question Do patient outcomes differ between those treated by male and female physicians?

Findings In this cross-sectional study, we examined nationally representative data of hospitalized Medicare beneficiaries and found that patients treated by female physicians had significantly lower mortality rates (adjusted mortality rate, 11.07% vs 11.49%) and readmission rates (adjusted readmission rate, 15.02% vs 15.57%) compared with those cared for by male physicians within the same hospital.

Meaning Differences in practice patterns between male and female physicians, as suggested in previous studies, may have important clinical implications for patient outcomes.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: duh, reinforcing stereotypes, told you so
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Re-establish the rule of men – sweating, swearing, lusting, hairy, ugly, violent, and driven. It’s a comfortable place to be when getting things done. Eight years plus $10 trillion of added national debt amply demonstrate the alternative.

  • OWilson

    Did they control for the age and gender of the patients?

    A nice pair of firm young female hands can often trigger the placebo effect in a virile male.

  • Tournel Henry

    Maybe it’s because females are naturally better at showing care

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
