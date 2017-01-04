Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
«

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the “Star Wars Scroll Illusion” was discovered.

By Seriously Science | January 4, 2017 6:00 am

If you believe everything you see, you are unwise to lower your defenses! You will find that it is you who are mistaken… about a great many things. IT’S A TRAP! Now, witness the power of this Illusion:

The Star Wars Scroll Illusion.

“The Star Wars Scroll Illusion is a dynamic version of the Leaning Tower Illusion. When two copies of a Star-Wars-like scrolling text are placed side by side (with separate vanishing points), the two scrolls appear to head in different directions even though they are physically parallel in the picture plane. Variations of the illusion are shown with one vanishing point, as well as from an inverted perspective where the scrolls appear to originate in the distance. The demos highlight the conflict between the physical lines in the picture plane and perspective interpretation: With two perspective points, the scrolling texts are parallel to each other in the picture plane but not in perspective interpretation; with one perspective point, the texts are not parallel to each other in the picture plane but are parallel to each other in perspective interpretation. The size of the effect is linearly related to the angle of rotation of the scrolls into the third dimension; the Scroll Illusion is stronger than the Leaning Tower Illusion for rotation angles between 35° and 90°. There is no effect of motion per se on the strength of the illusion.”

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Jar Jar Binks had a fungal infection.
The history of poisoning in the future: lessons from Star Trek.
Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma related to gravitational challenge.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: rated G, Space & Aliens Therefrom
Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
