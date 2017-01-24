Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Powerful narcissists (ahem) tend towards overconfidence.

By Seriously Science | January 24, 2017 6:00 am
Image:Flickr/Gage Skidmore

In this study (that couldn’t possibly have been inspired by recent political events*), scientists from the University of Georgia report that that power and narcissism lead to overconfidence. To test this idea, they conducted a series of four experiments in which participants were evaluated for narcissism, quizzed with trivia questions, and then assessed by how many they thought they got right. In one experiment, the researchers had participants write about a life event in which they either had or did not have power over other people. In this way, the scientists could test how positions of power and levels of narcissism affected how accurately the participants self-assessed their trivia scores. The result? Both narcissism and power seemed to make participants more overconfident. Great. Really great. The greatest result ever. Period.

*This study was originally submitted for peer review on August 6, 2015, and accepted for publication on November 26, 2015.

Direct and interactive effects of narcissism and power on overconfidence.

“Prior research has separately examined the influence that narcissism and power have on the general concept of overconfidence. In this article we examine the influence of narcissism on overconfidence utilizing three different methods to operationalize the overconfidence construct (Studies 1–4). In addition, we examine the role that power plays in the relationship between narcissism and overconfidence (Studies 2–4). Results indicate that both narcissism and power both individually and collectively exert an influence on overconfidence. Furthermore, when individuals who score relatively high on the Narcissistic Personality Inventory are in an elevated state of power, overconfidence is significantly higher than for individuals in a low state of power. This interaction effect, however, was only evident when high levels of narcissism were overweighted in the analyses, by, for example, oversampling (Study 4). We conclude by discussing implications and avenues for future research.”

Related content:
Powerful people are bigger hypocrites.
Living large: The powerful overestimate their own height.
Irrelevant events affect voters’ evaluations of government performance.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: politics schmolitics, reinforcing stereotypes, told you so
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Martin Luther. Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Thomas Payne. Otto von Bismarck, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Napoleon Bonaparte. Overconfidence? Socialism is the convenience of theft. Capitalism is the burden of productivity.

    After eight years of Oval Office rum and sodomy, competence and the lash are beyond you. Trump Magnus, America Imperator.

  • joseph2237

    Power is a corrupting factor in and of itself and self promotion when tied to success and self importance is much more volatile personality than just narcissistism. It a difference between Putin and Mercle

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      It is the difference between Donald Trump and Hillarity Ramrod Clitler. Trump had all the power and wealth – plus an achieving second generation – a man could desire. Trump discovered himself to be a patriot. America threw off its shackles and stood with straight backs in affirmation.

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
