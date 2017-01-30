Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Practicing darts while lucid dreaming can improve your game… but only if you’re focused.

By Seriously Science | January 30, 2017 6:00 am

Image: Flickr/Shannon Kringen

Like most sports, the more darts you throw, the better you get at hitting the target. But do you *have* to be physically throwing the dart, or is just mentally throwing the dart sufficient? As confusing as that question might be, it’s what these scientists studied by having participants throw darts while lucid dreaming, and testing whether these “practice sessions” made them better at darts in real life. And it worked! But (obviously) only if the dreamers weren’t distracted while “practicing”. Finally, a cheap way to practice for my next speed eating contest!

Improvement of darts performance following lucid dream practice depends on the number of distractions while rehearsing within the dream – a sleep laboratory pilot study.

“In a lucid dream, the dreamer is aware of the dream state and can deliberately practice motor skills. Two field studies indicated that lucid dream practice can improve waking performance in simple motor tasks. The present pilot study investigated the effect of lucid dream practice in a controlled sleep laboratory setting, using a pre-post design with dart throwing in the evening and morning. The experimental group practiced darts in lucid dreams. Because some participants were distracted during lucid dream practice, the group was divided into lucid dreamers with few (n = 4) and many distractions (n = 5). Change of performance was compared to a physical practice group (n = 9) and a control group (n = 9), showing a significant interaction (P = .013, η2 = .368). Only the lucid dreamers with few distractions improved (18%) significantly over time (P = .005, d = 3.84). Even though these results have to be considered preliminary, the present study indicates that lucid dream practice can be an effective tool in sports practice if lucid dreamers find ways to minimise distractions during lucid dream practice. Moreover, the study emphasises the necessity to investigate lucid dream practice experiences on a qualitative level.”

Related content:
What do Republicans dream about? (Hint: it’s not sex.)
Are people who dream about murder more likely to kill someone in real life?
Want to control your dreams? Shock your brain to induce lucid dreaming!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: duh, rated G, super powers
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Psychology is the reported p < 0.001 triumph of grantology over empirical reality in which p ~ 0.5.

  • OWilson

    And, what is the impact, positive or negative, which the World Champions derive from that ever present pint of beer! :)

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+