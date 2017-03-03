Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Flashback Friday: Study finds that conservatives pretend they’re happy, but liberals actually are.

By Seriously Science | March 3, 2017 6:00 am
Image: Flickr/Anna

Image: Flickr/Anna

Can your political views predict your happiness? Well, according to this study, published in the top journal Science, the answer is “Yes!”. Previous survey results have suggested that conservatives rate their own happiness higher than liberals. However, such studies are difficult to interpret because people tend to be unreliable sources of information about themselves. So these scientists went beyond using such subjective measures, and instead extracted emotional content from publicly available pictures of conservative and liberal members of Congress, as well as the text of the 2013 Congressional Record. Their analysis suggests that despite conservatives’ higher self-reported happiness, liberals actually display greater happiness in real life. Happy now?

Conservatives report, but liberals display, greater happiness.

“Research suggesting that political conservatives are happier than political liberals has relied exclusively on self-report measures of subjective well-being. We show that this finding is fully mediated by conservatives’ self-enhancing style of self-report (study 1; N = 1433) and then describe three studies drawing from “big data” sources to assess liberal-conservative differences in happiness-related behavior (studies 2 to 4; N = 4936). Relative to conservatives, liberals more frequently used positive emotional language in their speech and smiled more intensely and genuinely in photographs. Our results were consistent across large samples of online survey takers, U.S. politicians, Twitter users, and LinkedIn users. Our findings illustrate the nuanced relationship between political ideology, self-enhancement, and happiness and illuminate the contradictory ways that happiness differences can manifest across behavior and self-reports.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: feelings shmeelings, told you so
  • OWilson

    Are those totally unhinged miserable folks in your Media, and the rioting, looting and cop car burning, government building vandals, really conservatives?

    Or just happy liberals?

    • Daniel San

      Go watch Le Liserables and tell me which side seems happier. The rioters or the elites?

    • eric

      You paint with too broad a brush. Most rioters and looters reflect the plurality of our citizens-apolitical. But very opportunistic if they facilitate a situation they can “come up” on. Also you are talking about a group that is correlated more strongly with a disadvantaged socioeconomic status than strong political leanings. –There are different studies that explore the relationship between level of happiness and socioeconomic status As if there are no conservatives on trailer parks or no liberals living in Beverly Hills? What’s next, are you going to say Dylan Roof. Timothy McVeigh, and the murderous followers of ISIS are in reality closet liberals? I think not.

      • OWilson

        A study that purports to find that liberals are “really” happy and conservatives are “pretending” they are?

        And I, who call it just more fake news for the CNN dupes, “paint with too broad a brush”?

        Love it!

        • eric

          Obviously the study is pointing out a correlation not an absolute, I would have to know more details about how it was carried out before I were to form an opinion on it– my views on this subject come from my own anecdotal observations.By the way I do not watch CNN nor am I the Dupe in this exchange– you love it?! No, you hate it and are just “pretending” to love it–let me guess.. Conservative?!

  • https://ridingtheirownmelting.wordpress.com/ cgs

    The only thing I’ll contrast here is this:

    Conservatives love political talk radio and they do very well at it. Liberals fail miserably at it.

    Liberals love scathing political comedy and they do it very well at it. Conservatives fail miserably at it.

    Now. How does the tone of those two approaches to political commentary square up? What emotions are brought forth in consumers of these products? Exactly.

  • jhertzli

    How do you measure the genuineness of a smile?

    • eric

      There supposedly is a way to do this–a person’s genuine smile uses different facial muscles than his or her phony smile

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
+