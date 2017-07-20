Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Can breast implants stop a speeding bullet?

By Seriously Science | July 20, 2017 5:21 am
Photo: flickr/Mark Tighe

Photo: flickr/Mark Tighe

Breast implants might be controversial, but they could also save your life. In this study, forensic scientists shot bullets through saline breast implants into ballistics gel, which is a material that mimics human flesh. They found that the implants significantly slowed down the bullets, reducing their penetration into the tissue below. Of course, the implants don’t survive the shooting, but they might give the person they’re inside of a better chance!

A Ballistics Examination of Firearm Injuries Involving Breast Implants

“This ballistics study examines whether saline breast implants can decrease tissue penetration in firearm injuries. We hypothesize that the fluid column within a saline breast implant can alter bullet velocity and/or bullet pattern of mushrooming. The two experimental groups included saline implants with 7.4 cm projection and a no implant group. The experimental design allowed the bullet to pass-through an implant and into ballistics gel (n = 10) or into ballistics gel without passage through an implant (n = 11). Shots that passed through an implant had 20.6% decreased penetration distance when compared to shots that did not pass-through an implant; this difference was statistically significant (31.9 cm vs. 40.2 cm, p < 0.001). Implant group bullets mushroomed prior to gel entry, but the no implant group mushroomed within the gel. Bullet passage through a saline breast implant results in direct bullet velocity reduction and earlier bullet mushrooming; this causes significantly decreased ballistics gel penetration.”

Related content:
The best new tool to aid breast implant surgery? Shoelaces!
Evolutionary trade-off between weapons and testes.
Forensic scientists have begun using selfies for dental identification.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Crime & Punishment, told you so
ADVERTISEMENT
  • OWilson

    The human body is a large target, and the bullets would have to strike 2 very limited sites where the implants were most voluminous (the nipples?), to have a more statistically significant effect than say, a wallet stuffed with credit cards or a cell phone.

    I do know that implants can personally stop me from 20 feet! :)

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      You could front with a stack of pizzas in boxes in their woven nylon shell, polyester fiber-insulated carriers, Youtube v=jzVAnRWfweU 12 ga. OO Buckshot is eight .32 caliber “bullets” with a poor ballistic coefficient.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Implant group bullets mushroomed prior to gel entry, but the no implant group mushroomed within the gel.” Wholly unjustified conclusion. “31.9 cm vs. 40.2 cm” 32 cm is 12.5 inches. How thick are you, front to back?

    Youtube v=n6KejbDokRo, v=TMfXLc7TS-0, v=ozyjQjuaQ90; 38 examples v=yJmqcE7ZHhY Attempted “soft armor” using dilatant fumed silica in high-boiling polyols failed. Little bags of water or silicone gel are laughable.

    A IIIA Kevlar vest trivially stops 12 ga. shotgun 00 Buck. You are still dead. “The preferred weapon of our enemy,” the AK-47, versus a IIIA Kevlar vest…

    www(dot)theboxotruth(dot)com/wp-content/
    uploads/2014/05/16-17(dot)jpg (one line)
    www(dot)theboxotruth(dot)com/wp-content/
    uploads/2014/05/16-15(dot)jpg (one line)

    www(dot)theboxotruth(dot)com/wp-content/
    uploads/2014/05/16-23(dot)jpg (one line)

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+