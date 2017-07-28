Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

Flashback Friday: The case of the appendicitis that turned out to be broccoli.

By Seriously Science | July 28, 2017 6:00 am

Photo: flickr/darwinbell

Photo: flickr/darwinbell


Think broccoli is a harmless, tasty vegetable that’s a good source of fiber and vitamin C? Think again! According to this article, lurking under that unassuming green exterior is a villain capable of masquerading as appendicitis. Apparently, if you somehow swallow a large enough piece of broccoli, it can become lodged in the intestine. The resulting symptoms resemble appendicitis and required surgery for one unfortunate patient (see photo below of the offending floret… if you dare). Nice try, broccoli.

Rare appendicitis-like syndrome: the case of the obstructing broccoli.

“The diagnosis of acute appendicitis can be somewhat obscure in a patient that presents with right lower quadrant abdominal pain. The advancement and ease of imaging have made CT scanning readily available in the emergency department. Management can be challenging when the patient has a high likelihood of appendicitis based on clinical suspicion and negative CT scan. The purpose of this case report is to demonstrate how an obstructing bezoar caused an appendicitis-like syndrome in a patient with negative CT scan and clinical diagnosis of acute appendicitis. This case report will discuss the appendicitis-like syndrome of an obstructing bezoar and an approach at management.”

Bonus figure from the main text:

Large 5 cm × 6 cm piece of broccoli.

Large 5 cm × 6 cm piece of broccoli.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: eat me, health issues I wish I didn’t know about, WTF?
  • OWilson

    See Mommy? Told you so! :)

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Mr. Michelle’s mandated “healthy” lunches are not healthful. Broccoli is fundamentally indigestible. Emulsify school lunches and administer through nasogastric tubes. This frees up an hour of lunchtime better devoted to cultural studies in Safe Zones.

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
