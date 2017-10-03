People with wider faces have a higher sex drive.
Here’s another addition to the list of things that you can guess from a quick look at someone’s face, which includes whether a gay man is a “top” or “bottom” and whether a criminal will get the death penalty. Here, researchers found that people with a higher facial width-to-height ratio (i.e., a face that is wider than it is tall) tend to have a higher sex drive, and (for men) are more likely to be unfaithful. Like the aforementioned facial associations, this one relates to testosterone levels – higher testosterone levels equal wider faces. So the next time you go on a date, you might want to bring your ruler…trust us, it will be worth it.
The Facial Width-to-Height Ratio Predicts Sex Drive, Sociosexuality, and Intended Infidelity
“Previous research has linked the facial width-to-height ratio (FWHR) to a host of psychological and behavioral characteristics, primarily in men. In two studies, we examined novel links between FWHR and sex drive. In Study 1, a sample of 145 undergraduate students revealed that FWHR positively predicted sex drive. There were no significant FWHR × sex interactions, suggesting that FWHR is linked to sexuality among both men and women. Study 2 replicated and extended these findings in a sample of 314 students collected from a different Canadian city, which again demonstrated links between the FWHR and sex drive (also in both men and women), as well as sociosexuality and intended infidelity (men only). Internal meta-analytic results confirm the link between FWHR and sex drive among both men and women. These results suggest that FWHR may be an important morphological index of human sexuality.”
