Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Flashback Friday: Men with beards are more likely to be sexist.

By Seriously Science | November 17, 2017 6:00 am
Image: Flickr/Loren Kerns

Image: Flickr/Loren Kerns

Despite the recent popularity of beards, facial hair can be controversial: as we’ve previously shown, it makes men less likely to get hired and more likely to be seen as guilty by a jury. Well, all you beard-haters out there, here’s some more ammunition for you. In this study, researchers surveyed men from the USA and India on both their facial hair and their attitudes towards women. They found that men with beards were more likely to be sexist, and they hypothesized that men who have sexist attitudes choose to grow beards to make them look more masculine and dominant. Nice try, Santa Claus.

The Association Between Men’s Sexist Attitudes and Facial Hair.

“Facial hair, like many masculine secondary sexual traits, plays a significant role in perceptions of an array of sociosexual traits in men. While there is consensus that beards enhance perceptions of masculinity, age, social dominance, and aggressiveness, the perceived attractiveness of facial hair varies greatly across women. Given the ease with which facial hair can be groomed and removed entirely, why should some men retain beards and others choose to remove them? We hypothesized that men with relatively sexist attitudes would be more likely to allow their facial hair to grow than men with less sexist attitudes. Men from the USA (n = 223) and India (n = 309) completed an online survey measuring demographic variables, ambivalent sexism, and facial hair status. After controlling for demographic variables, men with facial hair were significantly higher in hostile sexism than clean-shaven men; hostile sexism was a significant predictor of facial hair status over and above demographic variables; and facial hair was more frequent among ambivalent and hostile sexists than among benevolent and non-sexists. It is suggested that sexist men choose to grow facial hair because it maximizes sexual dimorphism and augments perceived masculinity and dominance.”

Related content:
If you want to get hired, better shave that beard.
Innocent until proven bearded.
Is that a subcutaneous larva or a hair?
Frequency of pubic hair transfer during sexual intercourse.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: holy correlation batman!, reinforcing stereotypes
ADVERTISEMENT
  • OWilson

    I remember being distantly acquainted with two guys, both were naturally bald, both had facial hair, and both drove Porsches. Both were middle aged!

    A lethal combination!

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    sexist men choose to grow facial hair because it maximizes sexual dimorphism” OK, ladies – grow out your mustaches, armpits, and legs. Be real women drowning in your unrealizable feelings.

    Al Franken to you and your implants.

  • Geoff Kieley

    citation?

  • Combustioneer

    I’ve had a mustache for 30 years, a full beard off and on until I grew a goatee on vacation 12 years ago. I have gotten nothing but compliments, on my well groomed face, from women and haven’t spent more than a week stretch unemployed over the past 35 years. My wife is very much a smart, confident, woman as are most of her friends and coworkers. The kind of women that I respect. Unlike those who expect to be respected because they are women. Respect is earned regardless of your sex. By the way gender is a grammatical term so with humans it’s your sex not your gender.

    • OWilson

      Congratulations! :)

      • Combustioneer

        Oh and i drive a pickup truck, have a full head of hair and I’m 58. Is that middle aged now?

  • Megadead™

    Well, I guess that makes sexism perfectly natural then. No one’s to blame.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+