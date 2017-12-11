Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
The secret to getting your cat to poop out its hairballs? Beet pulp.

By Seriously Science | December 11, 2017 6:00 am
Image: Flickr/Paul Anderson

Here’s a paper with a title that reads like poetry: “Beet pulp intake and hairball faecal excretion in mixed-breed shorthaired cats”. Laugh if you want, but if you’ve ever had a cat with hairballs, anything that gets them to poop them out instead of puke them up is pure poetry. Let’s just hope the beet pulp is no longer bright red because that would be… less than optimal.

Beet pulp intake and hairball faecal excretion in mixed-breed shorthaired cats.

“Hairball formation may induce vomiting and intestinal obstruction in predisposed cats. Some insoluble fibres as sugarcane fibre and cellulose can prevent hairball formation. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of beet pulp consumption, a moderate soluble and fermentable fibre source, on faecal trichobezoars excretion in adult shorthaired cats fed kibble diets. Eighteen mixed-breed shorthaired cats and three extruded diets were used as follows: a basal diet without added fibre source (PB0-8.8% dietary fibre); BP8-8% inclusion of beet pulp (17.5% of dietary fibre); BP16-16% inclusion of beet pulp (23.8% of dietary fibre). The cats were fed during 31 days and faeces quantitatively collected during three periods of 3 days each (from days 3-5; 15-17; 26-28). Gastrointestinal transit time was determined in the last 3 days of study (from days 29-31). The trichobezoars were separated from faeces, collected, dried and washed in ether for complete removal of all faecal material. The results were submitted to repeated-measure analysis of variance and means evaluated by polynomial contrast (p < 0.05). Beet pulp increased faecal production (p 0.05). Beet pulp intake did not reduce the number or the size of hairballs eliminated via faeces of shorthaired cats.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: eat me, fun with animals, ha ha poop, health issues I wish I didn’t know about, Scat-egory
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Trichobezoars. If Star Wars continues upon its current emetic path, there is its new enemy. “His bloodstream was rich with cloned trichobezoars.” Alas, heads tend to explode, lending Scheißkerle laughter to slaughter.

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
