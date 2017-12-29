From Pornography to Lime Disease, the Best of ‘Seriously, Science’ in 2017
2017 is (finally) ending, and that can only mean one thing: the Seriously, Science? Top 10 of 2017, as voted on by you, our dear readers (and by “voted,” we mean “clicked”). Here are your top 10 favorite posts from 2017: apparently, y’all love sex, cute animals, and disgusting things… as do we! (Yes, these are exactly the same topics as 2015 and 2016–some things never change.) Happy New Year!
11. As the weather warms up, watch out for lime disease.
“If you dare, check out the image of the poor woman’s fingers linked to below. It’s… intense.”
10. People with wider faces have a higher sex drive.
“So the next time you go on a date, you might want to bring your ruler…trust us, it will be worth it. “
9. Monkey on Deer Sex: It Happens.
“Not only do Japanese macaques like to ride deer (!), but according to this study, at least one male Japanese macaque likes to have sex with them… and some of the deer let him do it. “
8. Android vs. iPhone: what your phone choice says about you.
“In comparison to Android users, we found that iPhone owners are more likely to be female, younger, and increasingly concerned about their smartphone being viewed as a status object.”
7. Which state Googles “porn” the most? The answer might surprise you.
“higher percentages of Evangelical Protestants, theists, and biblical literalists in a state predict higher frequencies of searching for porn, as do higher church attendance rates.”
6. Yes, cats really do have facial expressions.
“Be sure to check out the figure for a handy guide to cat expressions!”
5. Turns Out Trypophobia Isn’t a Phobia
“If that tree makes you feel horrible, there is nothing you can do about it.”
4. A new thing to fear: sinus “fungus balls”.
“We thought we hit rock bottom with intranasal leeches and intranasal teeth.”
3. All mammals take ~12 seconds to poop.
“In this study, published this week in the journal Soft Matter (yes, seriously), scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology report their detailed studies of the pooping habits of a wide variety of mammals. Using video recordings of the fecal extrusions and measuring the resulting turds, they deduce that “Despite the length of rectum ranging from 4 to 40 cm, mammals from cats to elephants defecate within a nearly constant duration of 12 ± 7 seconds (N=23).”
2. Scientist finally figures out why holes feel larger with your tongue than with your finger.
“He found that it’s the “pliability” of the appendage used to probe the hole in question that determines how big the hole seems: the highly pliable tongue is more accurate and perceives larger sizes than the less pliable finger or toe.
1. Scientists analyzed orgasms in the 50 most-viewed videos on PornHub. Here’s what they found.
“These heroic scientists… watched the top 50 most-viewed videos on PornHub, and recorded ‘the frequency of male and female orgasm, orgasm-inducing sex acts (and whether activity inducing female orgasms included some form of clitoral stimulation), and auditory (verbal, vocal) and visual (bodily) indicators of orgasm.'”
