Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Rats, Like (Some) People, Obey the Law of Quid Pro Quo

By Seriously Science | February 5, 2018 6:00 am
Image: Flickr/Tatiana Bulyonkova

Image: Flickr/Tatiana Bulyonkova

Like most animals that thrive in cities, rats get a bad rap. We even use the word “rat” for nasty people, particularly those that go behind your back. But this study suggests that rat society may not be so bad after all. By placing rats in special cages that allow them to give food only to another rat (not themselves), these researchers found that rats will trade grooming for help with getting food. In fact, the more help they got, the more grooming they gave. Maybe it’s time to update the old idiom: “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine… or hook me up with some chow.”

Reciprocal Trading of Different Commodities in Norway Rats.

“The prevalence of reciprocal cooperation in non-human animals is hotly debated. Part of this dispute rests on the assumption that reciprocity means paying like with like. However, exchanges between social partners may involve different commodities and services. Hitherto, there is no experimental evidence that animals other than primates exchange different commodities among conspecifics based on the decision rules of direct reciprocity. Here, we show that Norway rats (Rattus norvegicus) apply direct reciprocity rules when exchanging two different social services: food provisioning and allogrooming. Focal rats were made to experience partners either cooperating or non-cooperating in one of the two commodities. Afterward, they had the opportunity to reciprocate favors by the alternative service. Test rats traded allogrooming against food provisioning, and vice versa, thereby acting by the rules of direct reciprocity. This might indicate that reciprocal altruism among non-human animals is much more widespread than currently assumed.”

Related content:
How can you tell if a rat is smiling?
Dog poop, dead rats, and maggots: this study’s got it all!
Do rats like jello shots? You betcha!

CATEGORIZED UNDER: fun with animals, take your stereotypes and shove 'em, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    I see deeply inbred, genetically uniform rats. I fail to imagine how social interaction among near-clones is in any way pertinent to Park Avenue vs. Inner City. You would sacrifice for your family, right? How have you deeply and repeatedly hurt yourself and your family to decorate the homeless (other than by voting for Obama)?

    • Stephen Voss

      Notice the term “reciprocal” its not altruism at all but mutually beneficial self-interest.Its actually classic adam smith “theory of moral sentiments” a book that does not get as much attention as wealth of nations.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+