Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Where In the Body Have Leeches Been Found? Far Too Many Places

By Seriously Science | May 3, 2018 6:00 am
Image: Wikimedia Commons/GlebK

Image: Wikimedia Commons/GlebK

If you answered “D”, then congratulations, you are correct! Blood sucking leeches may be used for valid medical reasons, but that doesn’t mean we have to feel good about case reports that vividly describe finding wild leeches in our orifices… especially our urethras and bladders. Here, doctors pulled a 9-cm leech out of a man’s urethra, an ordeal that took 10 days. And before you go ahead and say this is a single case, here is another article describing 43 additional leeches taken out of bladders. And how do you get a leech out of your bladder? The same way it got in: through the urethra. Ouch!

Reach the Leech: An Unusual Cause of Hematuria.

“Leeches are found in fresh water as well as moist marshy tropical areas. Orifical Hirudiniasis is the presence of leech in natural human orifices. Leech have been reported in nose, oropharynx, vagina, rectum and bladder but leech per urethra is very rare. We report a case of leech in urethra causing hematuria and bleeding disorder in the form of epistaxis and impaired clotting profile after use of stream water for ablution. The case was diagnosed after a prolonged diagnostic dilemma. Asingle alive leech was recovered from the urethra after ten days with the help of forceps. The hematuria and epistaxis gradually improved over next 48 hours and the patient became asymptomatic. Natives of leech infested areas should be advised to avoid swimming in fresh water and desist from drinking and using stream water without inspection for leeches.”

Related content:
What’s worse than a leech in your ear? NOTHING!
We were wrong: there IS something worse than a leech in your ear.
A new thing to fear: sinus “fungus balls”.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: health issues I wish I didn’t know about
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+