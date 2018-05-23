Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

True or false: sex makes your muscles weaker.

By Seriously Science | May 23, 2018 6:00 am


According to this study, the answer is False (despite that fact that “Sex has been deemed taboo for athletic performance going back to ancient Rome and Greece, as the act of sex was thought to promote ease and a sense of relaxation.”) Read more below!

Effect of Sexual Intercourse on Lower Extremity Muscle Force in Strength-Trained Men.

BACKGROUND: Sex has been deemed taboo for athletic performance going back to ancient Rome and Greece, as the act of sex was thought to promote ease and a sense of relaxation.

AIM: This study examined the effect of sexual intercourse completed 12 hours before a bout of isokinetic dynamometry on muscle force production in strength-trained men.

METHODS: 12 Healthy physically active men (age = 25.6 ± 3.8 years) who were sexually active participated in this study. After men completed a familiarization session on day 1, muscle force was measured during 5 sets of maximal unilateral knee extension (KE) and knee flexion exercise at 30 deg/s after men engaged in or abstained from sexual intercourse within the previous 12 hours. The order of this treatment was randomized across participants, and time of day was maintained across all sessions.

OUTCOMES: Lower extremity muscle strength and endurance were measured.

RESULTS: Data showed no significant effect (P = .34 and P = .39) of sexual intercourse on peak or average KE or knee flexion torque. For example, after sexual intercourse, KE torque was similar in set 1 (198.9 ± 39.1 ft/lb vs 190.2 ± 28.7 ft/lb) and set 5 (163.2 ± 30.8 ft/lb vs 159.4 ± 35.2 ft/lb) compared to when men abstained from sexual intercourse.

CLINICAL TRANSLATION: Engaging in sexual intercourse on the night before exercise is not detrimental to muscular strength in active men.

CONCLUSIONS: This study is strengthened by use of a homogeneous sample of active men as well as precise determination of changes in muscle function via isokinetic dynamometry. However, completion of sexual intercourse was confirmed through self-report rather than direct observation, so it is not certain if participants actually met the requirements of each condition. Results demonstrate that sexual intercourse does not significantly impact lower extremity muscle force, which suggests that restricting sexual activity before short-term, high-force activity is unnecessary.”

Related content:
Sex burns 3.6 calories a minute.
Scientists catch male spiders giving oral sex.
Study finds that people with higher incomes have more sex.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Sex & Mating
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, Science?

Seriously, Science?, formerly known as NCBI ROFL, is the brainchild of two prone-to-distraction biologists. We highlight the funniest, oddest, and just plain craziest research from the PubMed research database and beyond. Because nobody said serious science couldn't be silly!
Follow us on Twitter: @srslyscience.
Send us paper suggestions: srslyscience[at]gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+