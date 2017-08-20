Only Three People Have Died in Space

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Amy Shira Teitel | August 20, 2017 8:03 am

On April 19th, 1971, the Soviet Union launch history’s first ever space station, Salyut 1. Days later the Soyuz 10 mission failed after a problem with the docking hatch meant the crew couldn’t actually board the station. Unwilling to let Salyut languish, Soyuz 11 launched on June 6 and Georgi Dobrovolski, Vladislav Volkov, and Viktor Patsayev became the first men to live aboard an Earth orbiting station. Their mission wasn’t without its problems, but the problems were just beginning when the crew was brought home a week early. A valve opened early during the descent, and the crew, exposed to the vacuum of space, died from decompression.

*I’m currently traveling and forgot to copy my proper blog post to my hard drive before I left! I wanted to get the video up, but I’ll update this post and retweet it in three days with the full copy!

  http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    “As of 2016, there have been 18 astronaut and cosmonaut fatalities during spaceflight. Astronauts have also died while training for space missions, such as the Apollo 1 launch pad fire which killed an entire crew of three.” Wikipedia. This does not include pre-Gagarin “Lost Cosmonauts”.

    Most of the fatalities were American.

Vintage Space

Vintage Space is all about digging into the minutia of the space age. Rather than retelling glossy stories of astronauts, Vintage Space peels back that veneer to look at the real stories -- the innovations that failed, the unrealized technologies, and the human elements that are less publicity-friendly so often remain buried. Gaining a clear picture of spaceflight's past ultimately helps us understand our present position in space and have a more realistic expectation of what the future might bring.
