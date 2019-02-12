NASA Once Made an Official Ruling on Women and Pantsuits

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Amy Shira Teitel | February 12, 2019 12:03 pm
Student Kathy L. Jackson wearing pants as she greets Astronauts and MSFC Personnel(L-R); ASTRONAUTS Rusty Schweickart, Owen Garriott, and MSFC Skylab Program Manager Leland Belew. NASA/MSFC

In 1970, NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Centre was forced to address a tricky new issue in the realm of women in space: the validity of pants in the workplace. 

Women and pants have a strange relationship throughout the 20th century, and further back, too, though for the moment we aren’t going to get into Joan of Arc wearing men’s armour. Pants — or trousers or slacks — began the last century as men’s clothing, but it wasn’t long before exceptions started to appear in the form of athletic wear.  In the 1920s, women could wear knee-length bloomers or knickers while playing sports, though even this purposely use of traditionally men’s clothing didn’t protect women from drawing negative attention.

Nevertheless, women began favouring slacks in the 1920s and 1930s for comfort (and also pockets) often with disastrous results. In 1938, kindergarten teacher Helen Hulick was held in contempt and given a five-day jail sentence for appearing in court in slacks. And she wasn’t on trial — she was testifying against a burglar! She ultimately testified… in a jail-issued dress. In the years that followed, women working in factories or serving as aviators were able to wear pants or coveralls because it was far more convenient and safe than wearing a dress around machinery. 

But a handful of actresses began to shift the perception of women in pants around the same time. Kate Hepburn, Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich, Mozelle Britton, and Fay Wray were all stars who opted for slacks over the traditional dresses; Hepburn’s propensity for pants ultimately became one of her most distinctive characteristics. But while celebrities were able to continue dressing in slacks, it didn’t change the reality that ordinary women risked imprisonment for wearing pants as late as the 1960s. It was deemed indecent, the formal charge often being “masquerading as men.”

By 1970, however, the second wave of feminism had begun to shift the perception of women in pants in earnest. Not only could women wear slacks, but jeans were also acceptable, and the pantsuit was becoming a symbol of power. The suit, the incredibly masculine symbol of power, now had a feminine counterpart. 1970 was also the year the pantsuit revolution hit NASA. 

Last year, I spent a solid four days in the NASA archives researching for my new book (more on that later) and among the unrelated but fascinating things I found was this memo to “All Goddard Girls” with the subject line “Pant Suits.”

In short, the memo asked all women at Goddard to consider whether they thought pant suits were really appropriate, not only as women in science but as women working for the US Government. The memo ends allowing for  “If you feel that pantsuits will not be offensive to your boss and would not embarrass him when he has outside visitors, I see no objection to your wearing such outfits.” 

The whole of it is here:

The Pantsuit Memo. NASA Archives.

Sources: Some links are in the body of the post; Odd Girls and Twilight Lovers: A History of Lesbian Life in Twentieth-Century America By Lillian Faderman; NASA Archives.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: NASA, Women
  • saymwah

    If someone forgets to treat you like a lady–it was you who elected to wear the “pants.”

    I’ve read this sentence five times and I still don’t understand what it’s supposed to mean.

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

      Graveyard write-in vote.

    • OWilson

      It can mean a couple of things, from an inoccuous, “If you choose to dress in traditional male attire, you wil be treated as such”. to the more extreme dogwhistle inference, “You’re just asking for it!”

      Same applies to a cross dressing male.

      Women come in all configurations, from surgically enhanced porn stars to Niquab wearers.

      Beware of cynical politicians who claim to speak for “all women” :)

      Likewise, blacks, whites, latinos and other “minorities. :)

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    Skirts in micro-gee? Go commando! No polyester or lime-green anything.

Vintage Space

Vintage Space is all about digging into the minutia of the space age. Rather than retelling glossy stories of astronauts, Vintage Space peels back that veneer to look at the real stories -- the innovations that failed, the unrealized technologies, and the human elements that are less publicity-friendly so often remain buried. Gaining a clear picture of spaceflight's past ultimately helps us understand our present position in space and have a more realistic expectation of what the future might bring.
+