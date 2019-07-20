Apollo’s Legacy is Keeping Us Grounded
Apollo was amazing. Footage moonwalking astronauts and breathtaking images of the Earth from space remain a source of inspiration, and on a personal level have been the driver behind my entire academic and professional career. Apollo’s legacy, on the other hand, has crippled our progress in space. In short, I think Apollo sort of ruined spaceflight.
In the Very Beginning…
On July 29, 1955, White House Press Secretary James C. Hagerty addressed the nation in a televised broadcast. “On behalf of the President,” he began, “I am now announcing that the President has approved plans by this country for going ahead with the launching of small unmanned earth-circling satellite as part of the United States participation in the International Geophysical Year.”
For the average American in the mid-1950s, rockets and satellites were fodder for science fiction. But for the scientists working on IGY — an international, 18-month scientific investigation into solar geophysical activity running from July of 1957 to December of 1958 — satellites were the only way to study the Sun and the Earth free from atmospheric disturbances. The promise of this technology making the leap from science fiction to science fact was significant.
News of America’s intention reached Soviet scientist Leonid Sedov at the 6th International Astronautical Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, four days later. He immediately held a press conference to announce that “the realization of the Soviet satellite project can be expected in the near future.”
Cold War adversaries the United States and the Soviet Union were the only two countries to announce satellites as part of their IGY programs. In announcing first, Dwight Eisenhower unwittingly fired a starter’s pistol in a race to be first in space.
Beep Beep Beep
Anti-Communist sentiments permeating the United States in the mid-century meant most Americans considered Russia to be a backwards nation of uneducated potato and cabbage farmers. It thus came as quite a shock when the Soviets were first to make good on their satellite promise. Sputnik’s lilting, beeping tone was broadcast on radio stations across America on the evening of Friday, October 4, 1957, like some eerie portent of Soviet technological superiority.
Fear and worry were among the dominant reactions in America, as was anger at being second in space. In the case of Senate majority leader Lyndon Baines Johnson, the response was scheming. The night Sputnik launched, LBJ realized that if he could take charge of space policy, he might be able to launch himself into the Presidency.
In the months that followed, while Eisenhower maintained his position that America’s “satellite program has never been conducted as a race with other nations,” LBJ pushed the National Aeronautics and Space Act through Congress. When Eisenhower signed the NAS Act on July 29, 1958, he formally established NASA. The space agency opened its doors on October 1, 1958.
Let’s pause here for a second. We typically take October 1, 1958, as Day 0, the day NASA came into being and all space activity started in America.
It wasn’t. NASA was formed from with the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics at its core. Since its inception in 1913, the NACA had been the leading body in aeronautical research, including some pre-space programs like the X-15. That means that NASA inherited a good amount of early knowledge on things like human factors in space and hypersonic aerodynamics for vehicles returning from space. NACA engineers had even looked at blunt-body capsules as a potential simple spacecraft. All that heritage, more than 40 years of cutting-edge aeronautical work, became part of NASA when it “popped” into existence. For (way) more on that, check out my first book, Breaking the Chains of Gravity.
The other thing we have to keep in mind is that NASA was created because of a politician seeking to cement his career in the new space age.
Bang! Zoom! Straight to the Moon!
NASA’s official raison d’ être was to bring all American innovation relating to space under one umbrella. Unofficially, it existed to get an American in space before the Soviets launched a communist. To that end, the Space Task Group was immediately charged with figuring out how to punt a human into orbit with Project Mercury. But others within NASA were looking ahead at the agency’s post-Mercury goals, and many were already planning a manned lunar mission. This theoretical work under the Advanced Manned Spaceflight Program started shaping the future lunar mission. NASA was using a blunt capsule for Mercury so figured it would do the same going to the Moon. It also knew that spacecraft would have to keep three people alive for two weeks, house a computer with a unique guidance and navigation system, and also have an ultra-reliable engine that could be fired multiple times. This early mission concept had the spacecraft launch on a massive rocket on a path straight to the Moon where it would land upright and ready to launch for the return trip. This “going directly there and back” mode was called “Direct Ascent” (DA). An alternate plan known as Earth Orbit Rendezvous (EOR) built that spacecraft in orbit — a challenge in itself owing to the unknowns of orbital mechanics — from multiple launches on more manageable smaller rockets.
Bur first, NASA just had to get into orbit.
While You Were Sleeping
Fast forward to the early morning hours of April 12, 1961. Shorty Powers of NASA’s public affairs office is sleeping on a cot in his office because he’s been working sixteen hour days in preparation for Al Shepard’s Mercury mission. At 3am, the phone rings; a reporter is on the line asking for a comment about the Soviet cosmonaut.
“It’s 3am in the morning, you jerk,” Powers snaps. “If you’re wanting something from us the answer is we’re all asleep down here!”
The day’s stories infamously referenced Powers’ quip: while America was sleeping, the Soviets put Yuri Gagarin into orbit.
The news hit John F. Kennedy hard. He’d been in office less than three months (sworn in as President on January 20, 1961) and already had to deal with the public embarrassment of being beaten by the Soviets with another space first. “The news will be worse before it is better,” he later said at a press conference, “and it will be some time before we catch up.”
While the President addressed his nation, Speaker Sam Rayburn addressed the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Astronautics with a proposed amendment to the National Aeronautics and Space Act: install Vice President Lyndon Johnson as chairman of a new space council. The motion passed. Now, though JFK would be the one making all space announcements, LBJ would be the decider. He would tell Kennedy what NASA should do. If it all worked out no one would know he’d been involved. If it didn’t, he’d be Kennedy’s scapegoat.
It wasn’t long before JFK leaned on LBJ. After the failed invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs, the President needed to save face and looked to space for an answer. On April 20, 1961, JFK sent LBJ a memo. “Do we have a chance of beating the Soviets by putting a laboratory in space, or by a trip to the Moon, or by a rocket to land on the moon, or by a rocket to go to the moon and back with a man. Is there any other space program which promises dramatic results in which we could win?”
Eight days and many meetings with NASA managers and presidential science advisors later, LBJ made his recommendation to the President: “As for a manned trip around the moon or a safe landing and return by a man on the moon, neither the US nor the USSR has such capability at this time, so far as we know. The Russians have had more experience with large boosters and with flights of dogs and men. Hence they might be conceded a time advantage in circumnavigating of the moon and also a manned trip to the Moon. However, with a strong effort, the United States could conceivably be first in those two accomplishments by 1966 or 1967.”
Kennedy took Johnson’s advice and famously asked Congress to fund a lunar landing program on May 25, 1961. “If we are to win the battle that is now going on around the world between freedom and tyranny,” he said, “the dramatic achievements in space which occurred in recent weeks should have made clear to us all that the impact of this adventure on the minds of men everywhere… I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
Kennedy knew full well he might not be in office when the landing happened, but he presented the idea all the same. And it was perfect: Man, Moon, Decade. Three terms everyone could grasp when put together. Congress agreed, and NASA had a little over eight years to go from suborbital spaceflight to man on the Moon.
Let’s pause again. May 25, 1961, is taken as the start date for Apollo. It is, but it also isn’t. When NASA made its recommendation to LBJ, it had nearly three years of preliminary work on a Moon landing mission, albeit emphasis on preliminary. The point is, NASA knew the mission was feasible; it wasn’t blindly making a recommendation or suggesting an impossible time frame. So let’s say, for argument’s sake, that the adjusted start date for Apollo is closer to mid-1959 and that it was begun from an informed position with the NACA’s background research.
Writing the User Manual
Kennedy didn’t exactly hand NASA a user manual for Apollo when he committed the agency to a Moon landing. NASA had to write that manual as it went along, quite literally in many instances, starting with the how.
That “how” was “mission mode.” The seemingly straightforward Direct Ascent mission was complicated by the prohibitively large Nova rocket needed to launch something that heavy. EOR was complicated by the unkown of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as well as the potentila for a launch failure to desytoy half of a spacecraft before the mission even started. Both missions demanded a crew prepare their return vehicle for launch on the Moon without the benefit of a safe launch pad and ground crew. Until NASA picked a mode, it couldn’t have a contractor start building the spacecraft since each mission demanded a slightly different vehicle.
In late 1961, another mode called Lunar Orbit Rendezvous (LOR) was thrown into the mix. The idea was to simplify the mission by keeping the heaviest part — the fuel-loaded mothership — in orbit around the Moon and make the actual landing with a small little “bug.” The mission was light enough to launch on a smaller Saturn rocket, and the “bug” could serve as its own launch pad.
In the midst of all this, NASA realized it had more to learn between Mercury and the Moon so announced the interim Gemini program on January 3, 1962.
The space agency announced Apollo would go to the Moon with LOR architecture on July 11, 1962, though the decision wasn’t finalized until October 11. NASA had spent nearly a year and a half deciding that this was the easiest and fastest way to go to the Moon; the mission was custom designed for Apollo. Now it had to start building the spacecraft and the Saturn V rocket that would launch it.
A Nationwide Group Effort
As NASA started sinking its teeth into Apollo, the true magnitude of the program started to show. Everyone wanted a piece of the Moon landing, from leading aerospace companies to politicians hoping to create jobs in their home states.
North American Aviation in Downey, California, built the command-service module and the second S-II stage of the Saturn V. Grumman in Bethpage, New York, built the lunar module. Boeing in Seattle built the first S-IC stage of the Saturn V. Douglas Aircraft in Huntington Beach, California built the S-IVB stage of the Saturn V. The rocket’s development was done out of the Marshall Spaceflight Centre in Alabama, created in 1960 for this purpose. The Stennis Space Centre in Mississippi was built to test the rocket stages. The Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana but run by Marshall, was built to assemble the Saturn V. And each of those sites had scores of subcontractors building every part of Apollo. NASA also selected Houston, Texas, as the new home for its expanded Mission Control and human spaceflight centre. Rather quickly, Apollo gave birth to a sprawling space-industrial complex.
I Don’t Care About Space
As Apollo grew in scale, JFK didn’t hide the fact that he didn’t care about space to his inner circle. Although he publicly portrayed himself as a leader embracing a bold future, he didn’t particularly care about the science return or about what lay beyond our planet. The Moon landings were important, he told NASA Administrator Jim Webb on November 21, 1962, “for political reasons, international political reasons,” adding that it was a race whether they liked it or not. What he cared about was beating the Russians.
He also cared about the rapidly ballooning budget. As the agency was allotted increased funding year by year, Apollo consumed an increasingly large percentage of that budget, and it still needed more. Kennedy grew worried that he’d started the country on an expensive boondoggle that risked destroying his legacy.
On September 18, 1963, he asked Jim Webb, “Do you think the lunar, the manned landing on the Moon is a good idea?” Webb said yes, but Kennedy still wondered if it was worth pursuing. He considered ending Apollo before it ended his good standing as President. Before the 18th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 20, 1963, Kennedy called for potentially slowing Apollo, re-purposing it as a joint US-Soviet mission to the moon that would foster peace and cooperation instead of competition.
On November 22, he was shot and killed during a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. Within hours, LBJ was sworn in to take his place.
We’ve got to pause again. In light of Kennedy’s move to cancel the Space Race, his assassination is possibly — and I would say very probably — what saved the program. In an instant Apollo gained a powerful emotional element. Going to the Moon was no longer making good on a presidential decree, it was honouring the legacy of the country’s fallen leader. It also put the newly sworn-in LBJ in an impossible position. Not only had he worked to make his name synonymous with space for years, if he cancelled Kennedy’s program he would look horribly disloyal to his former running mate. He couldn’t not fund Apollo. He had no choice but to maintain his association with space and preserve the legacy of the President under whom he’d served.
The Most Turbulent Decade
Johnson inherited a difficult country from Kennedy. In an attempt to free Americans from poverty and racial injustice he’d introduced programs like Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, and Job Corps to give a “helping hand rather than a hand out.” He’d pushed the Civil Rights Act through Congress that prohibited racial discrimination but racism remained a prevalent problem nationwide. He’d also inherited Kennedy’s commitment to stopping the spread of communism in Asia, and soon America was in a full-scale war against the Viet Cong in Vietnam.
Against this backdrop, NASA remained in a bubble, laser-focused on getting to the Moon. While Apollo took shape, the Gemini program taught NASA how to live and work in space. When Gemini ended in 1966, Johnson’s commitment to space meant NASA was getting about 4.4 percent of the total National budget. But it looked to be money well spent as NASA was on track to start flying Apollo missions in early 1967. It was well on track to land on the Moon by the end of the decade.
On January 27, 1967, the Apollo 1 crew was killed when a fire broke out in their spacecraft during the routine, pre-launch Plugs Out test.
Phoenix From the Ashes
In a somewhat uncommon move, LBJ allowed NASA to spearhead its own investigation into the fire for the sake of maintaining schedules. To its credit, NASA did take a good hard look at itself and admitted that the Apollo command module was beset by problems owing in large part to a flawed management structure overseeing the program. NASA was rushing, and the program suffered for it in the most serious way.
There was, however, a silver lining: the fire had occurred on the launch pad. NASA was able to take Apollo 1 apart piece by piece to understand the root of the problem. The lessons learned helped NASA and prime contractor North American build not only a safer spacecraft but also a culture that put safety above all else.
The agency recovered amazingly quickly. In 1968 — a year marked by civil rights rallies, feminist demonstrations, and anti-war protests — NASA launched the unmanned Apollos 4, 5, and 6 to prove the technology was ready to go. In October, 21 months after the Apollo 1 fire, Apollo 7 marked NASA’s return to manned spaceflight with a thorough orbital test of the command-service module. In December, it launched Apollo 8 to the Moon with another command-service module; the lunar module was falling behind schedule, but the mission proved the mothership was up to the lunar journey.
When 1969 dawned, NASA seemed charmed. In March, Apollo 9 tested the command-service and lunar modules in Earth orbit. In May, Apollo 10 ran through a full landing dress rehearsal stopping just short of the lunar surface. Apollo 11 was slated for the first landing attempt in July with Apollo 12 on deck for a November launch, a backup window within the decade.
As we know, Apollo 11 fulfilled Kennedy’s goal on July 20, 1969.
Apollo’s Difficult Legacy
From our modern perspective, we romanticize Apollo. It was an incredible program wherein NASA, its contractors, and its subcontractors developed the technology to land a man on the Moon and return him safely to the Earth in just nine short years. Not only that, we explored the surface six times — Apollos 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17 all landed on the Moon.
We forget that NASA had been thinking about a lunar landing for years before Kennedy made it the agency’s main focus. We ignore that both NASA and Apollo were created to save face against the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and that the space agency had a war-level budget as a result. We imagine Apollo as this wondrous program that inspired a generation but forget that amid the chaos of the 1960s, close to 60 percent of Americans opposed the excess spending on Apollo when there were more immediate issues to solve at home.
Apollo couldn’t have happened with the social and political milieu that enabled it, and yet it is more often than not invoked without that context. Instead of changing how we approach space exploration in this post-Apollo world, we ask, “if we went to the Moon in nine years, why aren’t we on Mars yet?” Apollo has left us with an entirely unrealistic expectation of what spaceflight could and should be.
Kennedy Moments and Other Political Considerations
Since Apollo, there hasn’t been a national urgency driving space exploration, and there haven’t been budgets to facilitate large-scale programs; compare the agency’s peak funding of 4.4 percent of the national budget in 1966 with the 0.5 percent it currently has (granted, the GDP has also changed so it’s a litlte more complicated than a straight comparison). And yet NASA’s identity, and more significantly its perceived value by the general public, has become so wrapped up in human spaceflight because of Apollo. We have this notion that spaceflight matters most when it’s a big human mission.
Presidents are not immune to the influence of Apollo when laying out space policy, nor are they immune to the allure of “The Kennedy Moment.” We’ve seen big proclamations for space since 1961.
On July 20, 1989, George Bush Sr. announced the Space Exploration Initiative, a program that would see construction of the space station Freedom, a permanent base on the moon, and a manned mission to Mars by 2019. Urgency was missing; Congress balked at the $500 billion price tag and the program was never implemented.
In 2004, George W. Bush Jr. called for a manned return to the moon by 2020 to lay the foundation for a manned mission to Mars, and also directed NASA to finish the International Space Station and retire the Space Shuttle by 2010. This prompted NASA to begin the Constellation program: the Orion spacecraft, the lunar lander Altair, and the Ares I and Ares V as launch vehicles.
Again, urgency and the required funding were missing, and Constellation fell victim to another challenge in space: changing administrations. Barack Obama, inheriting a chronically underfunded program that was already seriously delayed, cancelled Constellation in 2010, two years after taking office.
But it wasn’t that simple. The space-industrial complex that is also part of Apollo’s legacy stood in the way. Each of the NASA centers and the contractors tied to the agency rely on space contracts to create jobs and drive local economies. To protect constituents, Congress ultimately presented NASA with a compromise: cancel Constellation but keep the big rocket and the jobs of everyone building it. We got the Space Launch System out of the deal, NASA’s deep-space-capable rocket without a firm goal that’s sometimes called the Senate Launch System. So far, its price tag is hovering about the $14 billion dollar mark and its schedule has slipped continuously. It was meant to fly in 2017 but the first launch likely won’t happen before 2021.
This year, Donald Trump’s administration has tried, again, to reignite a big program. Vice President Mike Pence made the statement: “At the direction of the president of the United States, it is the stated policy of this administration and the United States of America to return American astronauts to the moon within the next five years.” The next steps would be a permanent lunar base that could facilitate a mission to Mars. There’s still no urgency and not enough influx of funding.
Another problem with Apollo-scale programs is they span multiple administrations. For something Apollo-esque to work, it would have to gain enough support early in a President’s term to make it a financial loss for his successor to cancel it. Or there would have to be contracts in place to protect it from changes in Washington, be they international agreements like those that kept the ISS alive or long-term contracts with the newer private partners like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
Leave Apollo in the Past
We aren’t embroiled in a Cold War. We don’t need to prove our technological might over an adversary. We don’t have a slain president whose legacy needs to be cemented. That’s our modern reality. So why are we still looking to Apollo as the model for spaceflight programs?
The perfect storm that enabled the Moon landing in 1969 may never happen again. Rather than call for short-term goals that yield crash programs, we should change the way we think about space exploration and lay the foundation for a lasting presence in space. The only element of Apollo we should really fight to keep alive is the inspiring, pioneering spirit that will keep us excited about what’s next for generations to come.
